Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu’s (高嘉瑜) domestic abuse case allegedly involving her ex-boyfriend has caused an uproar in the media.
To add fuel to the fire, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Central Committee member Huang Chin-wei (黃覲偉) posted scornful remarks on social media, saying that Kao was “a bitch” and “totally deserves a whipping,” causing further criticism and controversy.
Senior KMT members have denounced Huang’s behavior and plan to mete out punishment.
Even though Huang posted an apology on Tuesday last week, saying that “he will bear the whole responsibility for his personal, indiscreet remark,” there is no going back now that damage on both sides has been done.
Huang’s deplorable behavior did not actually stop there, for Kao was not his only victim of verbal abuse.
In his post, he had said: “Another woman, whose surname is Tsai (蔡), has never been beaten by a man. As a woman that no man wants, she has no place to speak up for her. This is absolutely revolting.”
The target of these words is no secret. Huang’s chauvinism and misogynistic view toward unmarried women makes him even more atrocious and venomous than Kao’s abusive ex-boyfriend. It is a mystery how he was elected as a Central Committee member in the first place.
After being voted out of office, the KMT has been running around as if it were some kind of headless chicken. As we see with the young members in this case, so are its highest-ranking senior legislators-at-large. The KMT is turning a blind eye to its members’ trash-talking, self-indulgence and buffoonery, without any sign of castigation or admonition, while the KMT fat cats continue to waste taxpayers’ money.
A bunch of talentless wastrels: This is the current state of the KMT.
Fang Fu-chuan is an international trader.
Translated by Rita Wang
