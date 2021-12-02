Pressure Beijing over Peng Shuai

By Tenzing Dhamdul





Nov. 2 was a normal sunny day. I went for my regular tennis practice, but a sneak peek at Twitter revealed the shocking news that Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai (彭帥) had accused former Chinese vice president Zhang Gaoli (張高麗) of sexual harassment. What followed astonished the whole world: Peng completely disappeared.

The united voices of the world, led by human rights advocates and Peng supporters who raised the issue of her whereabouts, and the wave of support for Peng from other tennis stars and the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) made it an issue that could not be ignored. Sexual harassment allegations involving a top Chinese official must definitely be looked into.

From a different perspective though, it is clear that Peng was fortunate to have the privilege to be in the spotlight, which led to her allegations sparking questions from leaders and ordinary citizens around the world over the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) conduct.

Since the CCP came to power, it has ignored widely shared values and human rights. As China’s borders were virtually closed during the 1960s, it could commit genocide during the Cultural Revolution hidden from the eyes of the world. After the country opened its borders under then-Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平), the bubble burst when the Tiananmen Square Massacre occurred for the whole world to see.

However, since the beginning of this century, when China set out to become an economic giant, the world started to look the other way when the CCP committed heinous crimes. People living under or affected by its regime — Taiwanese, Chinese, Tibetans, Uighurs, Hong Kongers — are bearing the brunt of this new reality. The CCP uses disappearances, targeted killings and scapegoating to silence critics, with the Peng case just being the tip of the iceberg.

The youngest political prisoner in the world was Gedhun Choekyi Nyima — the 11th Panchen Lama, Tibet’s second-highest spiritual leader. Right after the announcement that the Dalai Lama had recognized him, he vanished in 1995 and has not been seen or heard of since.

Similarly, the sudden disappearance of charismatic and outspoken businessman Jack Ma (馬雲), who has not taken part in public events since last year, as well as some other incidents, show that the leadership in Beijing uses its authority without any regard to human rights as it oppresses individuals and entities that it sees as irreconcilable to its perfect image of itself.

The CCP governs every sixth person in the world, and a majority of them are living under surveillance and in constant fear, as it embraces a role similar to that of the Big Brother in George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four.

This raises the question of whether the international community can ever trust the CCP. Is the world to continue giving the CCP the benefit of the doubt for mere economic gains?

I believe that the international community is still in the phase of trying to understand China, as shown by the recent kowtowing of the US’ National Basketball Association and the International Olympic Committee when faced with the CCP.

However, Peng’s immediate disappearance after raising her voice about an alleged crime committed by a CCP leader shows clearly that the party is losing touch with reality.

The world is gradually recognizing the CCP’s true nature, as evidenced by US President Joe Biden during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) stating that China, like the rest of the world, must respect the rule of law.

The strong stand taken by WTA chairman Steve Simon, who is willing to sacrifice financial gains and cut ties with China so that justice can prevail, indicates a shift in the way organizations deal with the CCP, as the move was backed by the UN also demanding that Beijing clarifies Peng’s whereabouts.

This has led to immense movement in the case, as Chinese state media started circulating a letter allegedly penned by Peng, as well as photographs and videos of her, on Twitter and other social media.

However, there has still been no official or personal message by Peng herself, raising questions over the “evidence,” which might as well be propaganda.

The Beijing Winter Olympics are around the corner, and many nations have called for a diplomatic boycott — a move that is also expected from the Biden administration.

The disappearance of Peng, a three-time Olympian, brings to the fore the question of whether it is viable to hold Olympic Games in China.

The world is saying enough is enough, and people are standing up against the CCP’s inhuman acts.

The world must continue questioning Beijing over Peng, as well as other human rights issues. Where is Peng Shuai? Where are human rights in China?

Tenzing Dhamdul is a Tibetan refugee who resides in India and recently completed a post-graduate degree at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.