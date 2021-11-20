On Nov. 9, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said in a podcast that when the COVID-19 epidemic is over, she would like to visit Lithuania, because it is such a brave country.
Tour operators in Taiwan and Lithuania are seeking to operate direct charter flights between the two countries. If that happens, they would be the first direct flights between Taiwan and eastern Europe, making Lithuania an important gateway for Taiwanese access to countries around the Baltic Sea.
Meanwhile, the Lithuanian government is encouraging e-commerce platforms to open sections dedicated to selling Lithuanian products. Thanks to a surge in orders placed in gratitude for Lithuania’s donations of COVID-19 vaccines, it has appeared among the top 10 countries for overseas credit-card spending by Taiwanese, raising bright prospects for future business opportunities.
Two weeks ago, Lithuania announced that it would provide 201,200 doses of vaccines to Latvia, which has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases and on Nov. 8 entered a three-month state of emergency situation. Lithuania had previously sent more than 300,000 doses of vaccines to Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia and Tajikistan through the EU’s vaccine-sharing mechanism, as well as two batches totaling 255,900 doses to Taiwan in June and last month.
Together with its most recent donation to Latvia, Lithuania’s international vaccine donations add up to about 767,000 doses. Most of these donations were to eastern European countries, but Taiwan has received the most, accounting for one-third of Lithuania’s total donations, despite being 8,000km away.
Lithuania is a small country with a population of fewer than 3 million people, and its main trade partners are EU countries and Russia. Its annual exports to China stand at less than US$500 million, ranking only 20th among its export markets. Its limited exposure to economic retaliation by China allowed Lithuania to withdraw from the “17+1” Cooperation Framework between China and central and eastern European countries, thus reducing the framework to “16+1.”
It has also decided to develop relations with Taiwan by exchanging representative offices. Vaccine diplomacy is the prelude to close interaction between these two like-minded partners.
Lithuania has been the first domino to set off several major turning points in history. Having been governed by the Soviet Union for half a century after its annexation, Lithuania in March 1990 was the first of 15 Soviet republics to declare independence, following the fall of the Berlin Wall in late 1989. Although Moscow applied economic and energy sanctions while sending tanks into Lithuania’s capital, Vilnius, its people did not relent, and their example helped lead to the collapse of the Soviet Union.
The Lithuanians’ tradition of resisting dictatorial government has made their country the strongest supporter of Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. Also, in view of the oppressive rule of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko across its border, Lithuania provides sanctuary to exiled members of the Belarusian opposition.
Lithuania has won international support for its perseverance in the face of China’s retaliatory measures, such as recalling its ambassador. EU Council President Charles Michel, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Joe Biden have all voiced their support for Lithuania’s measures against China, as have the US Congress and the European Parliament.
In a diplomatic conflict centered on relations with Taiwan, plucky little Lithuania refuses to be bullied.
Chen Yung-chang is a company manager.
Translated by Julian Clegg
Nearly three years after his failed bromance with former US president Donald Trump, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un is once again angling for US attention. North Korea has tested a new, high-tech missile and hinted that it might agree to restart talks with South Korea, where President Moon Jae-in desperately wants to resuscitate his moribund outreach to the North. However, if Kim is expecting a positive reaction from US President Joe Biden, he should not hold his breath. With issues such as China and the rebuilding of US alliances topping Biden’s agenda, overtures to Kim are unlikely. Kim’s dog-eared script
The Christmas holiday season is approaching, but a different season is already here. It is the season where the nations of the world are getting “woke” on a macro and a micro level. The macro side of getting “woke” is seen in the growing awareness of how all humans, regardless of race, creed or politics, are globally interconnected and endangered. This reality continues to call for the needed paradigm shift from a global village to a global home where planet Earth is recognized as home and all are family. In effect, what happens in one room of the house can and
Resentment against China is growing not just in the US and Australia, but also increasingly in Europe, where leaders are showing signs of intense frustration over Beijing’s dictates on what is acceptable regarding its “one China” principle and, by default, on the Taiwan issue. Europeans no longer hide their “had enough” feelings about Beijing’s attempts to influence their dealings with Taiwan. Europe also feels emboldened by expressions of solidarity with Taiwan from US and Australian politicians, the latest statement being by Australian Minister of Defence Peter Dutton that it would be “inconceivable” for Australia not to join the US if Washington took
Government officials should behave appropriately even when off duty, as controversial behavior in their private lives could undermine their credibility. Shortly after a video clip of him drinking and singing with others at a restaurant went viral on Wednesday, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) denied that the clip was filmed during a level 3 COVID-19 alert. The clip was from June 15 last year, when he attended a dinner at a friend’s invitation, he said. The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) called on ethics officials to probe whether Chen’s actions contravened disease prevention policies that he had himself announced, whether