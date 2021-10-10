Last week, a team of Taiwanese freedivers who were competing in the Individual Depth Freediving World Championship in Cyprus had a nasty surprise when the organizers, the International Association for the Development of Apnea, without warning, removed the team’s national flag from a live feed of the event, leaving a blank space in its place. Later, the organizers issued a formal apology to Taiwan, saying that the stream had been cut off by Chinese authorities.
The “Chinese model” of combating the COVID-19 pandemic has involved using the authoritarian methods of a powerful state to impose and enforce lockdowns. China has been publicizing its pandemic-control achievements around the world, while engaging in dollar diplomacy and thereby demonstrating its “sharp power” on the international stage.
Meanwhile, in addition to making nonstop military threats against Taiwan, China has since February been repressing the nation’s agricultural sector, imposing bans without warning, while not replying to inquiries.
These actions are intended to cause misunderstandings and disagreements between Taiwanese officials and farmers, while also undermining farmers’ rights and morale. As well as having a transparent political purpose, these bans are a clear example of the cross-strait cognitive warfare that China has been working hard to develop, and how Beijing is employing it in practice.
Based on the US armed forces’ experience and observation of actual combat, Washington divides the process by which war develops into phases, namely “shape, deter, seize initiative, dominate, stabilize.”
Before engaging in actual warfare, armed forces must “shape” the conditions for operations in the theater of war by using political, economic, diplomatic and military means to create a favorable situation in advance.
Observing China’s recent actions from this point of view, Taiwanese must not ignore what Beijing is doing just because there is no actual fighting going on — they must cautiously face up to its serious implications.
Sun Tzu’s (孫子) The Art of War says that strategic planning and diplomacy are better methods for defeating an enemy than fighting bloody battles. After China suppressed Taiwan’s national flag at the freediving competition, 10 countries’ teams expressed their support for the nation by asking for their own national flags to also be removed from the livestream.
This gesture of solidarity illustrates how Taiwan’s sovereignty has over the past few years gained greater support and recognition around the world, so Taiwanese should not fall into China’s trap by belittling their country and conceding Taiwan’s national sovereignty.
Hou Hsin-tien is a student at National Defense University’s War College.
Translated by Julian Clegg
Early last month, YouTuber Chen Yen-chang (陳延昶) posted a message on the Taiwan New Constitution Foundation’s Facebook page, saying: “Dear all, I support Taiwanese independence. Taiwan already is an independent country. I am a Taiwanese. I am not Chinese.” He later said that his Facebook access had been restricted for 30 days. The revelation prompted numerous complaints from commenters describing how they had been blocked or had their accounts deleted with no reason provided. I wrote an article asking whether Chen — who runs the Mr 486 (486先生) online shopping YouTube channel — was sanctioned because of a Facebook error, exploring the possibility
The main challenge Taiwan faces when applying for UN membership, or even to participate in any UN function, is that it would allegedly contravene UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 of Oct. 25, 1971. This is false, but it bears examination, especially as nations seek peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. First, look at what Resolution 2758 says and does not say as regards Taiwan. Then place that in the context of the 1952 Treaty of San Francisco that ended World War II and the earlier Treaty of Shimonoseki, by which the Manchu Qing empire gave Taiwan to Japan in 1895.
When asked why the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) did not send him a congratulatory message until the day after being elected chairman of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), Eric Chu (朱立倫) said that the timing of the letter was “a joint decision” by him and the CCP, a response that stunned everyone. Chu, who lost the presidential election in 2016, is trying to stage a comeback to pave the way for a presidential bid in 2024, so it is quite surprising to see that his political wisdom has declined so incredibly fast. What other surprises can we expect from secret agreements
On Friday last week, 38 Chinese military aircraft crossed into Taiwan’s southwestern air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the highest single-day tally since records on incursions were made public in September last year. The following day, the number increased to 39 and on Monday Beijing set another record, dispatching 56 aircraft into the same area. The sharp escalation in China’s “gray zone” campaign against Taiwan caused international commentators to posit theories to explain Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) reasons for upping the ante. These have ranged from anger at Taiwan’s application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, an