The discussions referred to as the “2+2 talks” are usually meetings between two military allies or countries with similar political philosophies, each sending foreign affairs and defense ministers to address cooperation in areas of mutual interest. Such sensitive meetings usually garner international attention.
In the past year, many countries have been holding such talks, and they all have one thing in common: a focus on security in the Taiwan Strait and the threat posed by China. This phenomenon shows that Taiwan has become an essential concern for the international community.
On Sept. 16, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin held the 31st US-Australia 2+2 Talks in Washington with visiting Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marise Payne and Australian Minister for Defense Peter Dutton.
In a joint statement after the meeting, the two countries emphasized the important role Taiwan plays in the Indo-Pacific region, and said that the US and Australia plan to strengthen their relationship with Taiwan and support its meaningful participation in international affairs.
At the US-Japan 2+2 talks in Tokyo on March 16, the two countries signed a joint document that, among other things, recognized the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
At the US-Korea 2+2 talks in Seoul on March 18, Blinken publicly condemned China’s provocative actions in the Indo-Pacific region and said that the US would increase countermeasures against China.
On March 31, Japan and Indonesia held 2+2 talks in Tokyo, during which the two countries agreed to strengthen security cooperation to contain China’s attempts to expand its maritime activities.
It is not surprising that Australia, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, the US and other countries would hold these meetings, but similar talks among Germany, France and other EU nations have deeper strategic implications.
They are an indication that Europe is also willing to stand up for Taiwan and take part in the “joint resistance” against China.
For example, on April 13, Germany and Japan held their first 2+2 talks via videoconference. Both sides expressed serious concern about China’s movements in the East China Sea and South China Sea over the past few years, and Japan’s Self-Defense Forces are to conduct joint drills with German frigates.
On Aug. 30, France and Australia held 2+2 talks, also by videoconference, for the first time mentioning the Taiwan issue, and expressing support for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations to bolster global cooperation.
Taiwan’s strategic position is important, and the more unstable the situation becomes in the Taiwan Strait, the more forcefully the global community is likely to act to maintain security in the western Pacific.
Additionally, Taiwan can take the initiative to set up direct communication channels with countries around the world to reinforce regional military and security cooperation.
The first “quasi-2+2 talks” between the ruling parties of Taiwan and Japan on Aug. 28 was an example that could serve as a model for such initiatives.
Taiwan should promote talks on strategic cooperation that contribute to regional stability and security, and enhance international visibility of its issues.
Yao Chung-yuan is a professor and former deputy director of the Ministry of National Defense’s strategic planning department.
Translated by Perry Svensson
