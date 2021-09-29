Many Taiwanese were outraged in late April when the Pew Research Center demographic report on Asians in the US categorized them as part of the larger Chinese population. However, in a rare victory against China’s increasingly aggressive campaign to erase Taiwanese identity from the international sphere, the Washington-based think tank rectified the report earlier this month to show separate numbers for people who identify as originating in the two countries.
There is still a row in the chart that shows combined Chinese and Taiwanese totals, and the text still lumps the two peoples as “Chinese-origin Asians.” Nonetheless, the change is a positive development, as Pew responded to the backlash and further released a report by senior demographer Jeffrey Passel explaining the complexities behind counting Taiwanese in the US.
Passel’s report estimates that the Taiwanese population in the US ranged from 195,000 to 697,000 in 2019, using “different measures of Taiwanese identity from the US Census Bureau.” It says the census’ “race” question should have been the best indicator, but the problem remains that “Taiwanese” is not provided as a specific choice, something that Taiwanese-American groups have been requesting for decades. With this request repeatedly denied, they launched a vigorous “Write-in Taiwanese” campaign leading up to last year’s US census.
In addition, some people who identify as having Taiwanese ancestry do not list “Taiwanese” as their race, while others who were born in Taiwan identify as neither.
Yes, it is true that not all people — even in Taiwan — identify solely as Taiwanese, and the complications Passel brings up are interesting regarding identity politics. However, even going by the lowest estimates, there are still nearly 200,000 people who identify as Taiwanese by race, meaning they do exist and there is no reason to lump them in with Chinese.
The report does not mention at all the political and cultural factors or why Pew made its decision in the first place. Nor does it address the backlash or that so many were offended by the designation. Unfortunately, that is probably still too politically sensitive at this point.
However, for Taiwanese Americans fighting for the right to their identity, this is a step forward to being counted in the US demographics. With Pew not providing context, it was up to these groups to explain their long-simmering frustration to the press and further publicize the issue. And the media are listening, as an NBC article published on Saturday covers the issue in depth.
This has been much harder in other countries: Last month, Taiwanese in Norway who were forcefully registered as Chinese took their case to the UN after being rejected by the Norwegian courts and the European Court of Human Rights. There is obviously something wrong when an esteemed human rights court does not find Taiwanese being forced to identify as Chinese, a country that constantly threatens Taiwan, “a violation of the rights and freedoms set out in the Convention or the Protocols thereto.”
Until recently, this seemed to be an insurmountable battle as the whole world bowed to Chinese demands and turned a blind eye to its bullying. However, as Beijing’s global reputation takes a dive, more countries appear to be willing to stand up to it — especially with Taiwan’s increased visibility over the past two years.
Pew’s rectification might just be a small change, but given the circumstances, every bit of change counts.
The National Immigration Agency on Monday confirmed that the majority of foreign residents in Taiwan would once again be excluded from the government’s stimulus voucher program. The NT$5,000 Quintuple Stimulus Voucher would be available to 140,000 foreign spouses of Taiwanese and 16,000 Alien Permanent Resident Certificate holders, but about 870,000 Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) holders would be excluded from the program, regardless of whether they pay taxes. The government has not offered any explanation, but some have speculated that the intention is to prevent migrant workers from receiving the vouchers. Many migrant workers are from Southeast Asian countries and work as
Within the span of a generation, a new super-rich class emerges from a society in which millions of rural migrants toiled away in factories for a pittance. Bribery becomes the most common mode of influence in politics. Opportunists speculate recklessly in land and real estate. Financial risks simmer as local governments borrow to finance railways and other large infrastructure projects. All of this is happening in the world’s most promising emerging market and rising global power. No, this is not a description of contemporary China, but rather of the US during the Gilded Age, from about 1870 to 1900. This
I first met Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in 1999, when I was Acting Director of AIT, as Darryl Johnson had just left and Ray Burghardt had not yet arrived. She was a young aide for then-President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝). President Lee just had enunciated a new theory, which came to be known as the “state-to-state” principle, in an interview with a German newspaper. Beijing had predictably gone berserk and was trying to get Washington to come down heavily on President Lee. In the midst of all this, Tsai and I met to discuss the situation. I took a liking to this
It might have been an inelegantly, even ineptly, executed pivot, gratuitously alienating key allies, but by leaving Afghanistan and forming a security pact with Australia and the UK in the Indo-Pacific, US President Joe Biden has at least cleared the decks to focus on his great foreign policy challenge — the systemic rivalry with China. Yet the concern now is how quickly this rivalry could escalate, especially regarding Taiwan. The linchpin of the US alliance system in south-east Asia, Taiwan is the biggest island in the first island chain, the group of islands that keeps China blocked in. It is China’s