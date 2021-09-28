Speed up Kaohsiung airport change

By Anderson Fu 傅安堂





The Executive Yuan earlier this month approved a proposal to increase the funding to upgrade Kaohsiung International Airport from NT$50 billion to NT$74.77 billion (US$1.8 billion to US$2.7 billion).

The project is to include a new international terminal, a full apron, a transit center and a link to the Kaohsiung MRT line. The number of security check lines in the terminal is to be increased from three to four, and automatic equipment is to be added to expedite the clearance of passengers through customs. Twelve themed lounges are also planned. The installation of a solar power system would generate 874,000 kilowatt-hours of power per year, making the airport environmentally friendly.

Based on the initial plans showing the routing of international passengers through the Kaohsiung airport and the utilization of its space, the international terminal could be described as “small, but beautiful,” and “fast and comfortable.”

In addition to higher ceilings and a more spacious interior, new hardware and software would provide passengers with a completely different travel experience, compared with the crowded and claustrophobic feeling of the existing terminal.

Southern residents have been waiting a long time for the new terminal, and the airline industry has been looking forward to it to, for not only would it provide better services, but it would also attract foreign tourists to the region. The only problem is that it will take too long to build.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications has said that the airport is to be built in two phases, with the first phase expected to be designed next year, and building contracts awarded in 2025. After the second phase is completed, the airport would have an annual capacity of 16.5 million passengers, but this is not to happen until 2035.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, few international flights are being routed through the Kaohsiung airport, and the international tourist market is not expected to fully recover until 2024 or 2025.

If the government could speed up the planning and design, and move up the awarding of the construction contract to 2023, it would have the least impact on airline operations and allow southern residents to enjoy the new terminal facilities that much sooner.

The ministry and Kaohsiung International Airport should discuss the project with the domestic airline industry before completing the planning, design and awarding of contracts. After getting a better idea of industry guidelines and the latest equipment used in airports around the world, they could ensure that the airport is world-class when construction is complete.

Anderson Fu is a senior traffic manager at an airline.

Translated by Paul Cooper