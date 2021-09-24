In response to a shortage of cybersecurity talent, the government is promoting its “Cybersecurity is National Security 2.0” strategy, while the legislature is expected to soon approve bills to pave the way for a digital development ministry and a “cybersecurity center of excellence.”
These agencies would be important, but Taiwan’s cybersecurity problems are caused by not having the right people working in the right positions and the government not working closely with top universities.
It is instructive to recall how Taiwan developed its semiconductor and IC industries, and how these policies became the blueprint for later initiatives.
In 1973, then-premier Sun Yun-suan (孫運璿) established the Industrial Technology Research Institute. He was advised by then-minister of economic affairs Lee Kuo-ting (李國鼎), as well as a group of scientific and technological consultants, and recruited then-General Instrument Inc chief operating officer Morris Chang (張忠謀) and top academics from overseas.
They brought new technologies and professional management to Taiwan, and innovated the foundry model. National Chiao Tung University (NCTU) and National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) also helped complete the industry’s ecosystem.
These developments set the stage for Taiwan’s dominance in the semiconductor industry.
Former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) promoted the National Science and Technology Program for SoC Project, which was proposed by former NCTU president Chang Chun-yen (張俊彥), to recruit foreign talent.
The project was funded by the Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Education, which were also involved in the placement of recruited workers. Under the project, some of Taiwan’s top universities, such as National Taiwan University, National Cheng Kung University, NTHU and NCTU, compiled new IC design textbooks and facilitated the establishment of new wafer fabs.
These policies helped shape Taiwan’s IC industry, which ranks second worldwide in terms of production value.
The policies were successful because the government invited world-class professionals to lead the development, and the public and private sectors worked together without self-interest getting in the way, which allowed teachers and students at Taiwan’s top universities to be put to good use.
Apart from the strong hacking capabilities of countries such as Russia, North Korea and China, 300 of the world’s top 500 cybersecurity companies are in the US, followed by more than 30 in Israel. Both countries provide scholarships to top students at local universities, seeking to meet their nations’ cybersecurity needs.
In contrast, Taiwan’s information security industry has failed to take off over the past 15 years.
The government should explore the underlying reasons for this, including by examining whether cybersecurity decisionmakers who allocate the resources are competent professionals.
Do they allocate resources only to members of their inner circles? Are sufficient teaching and research resources provided to the four top universities’ cybersecurity research institutes? Are there visionary and respected leaders with appropriate expertise involved in the preparation for and promotion of the planned cybersecurity center of excellence?
Taiwan has the potential to nurture a world-class cybersecurity industry, but the development depends on whether the top management puts the right people in the right positions, and provides sufficient resources for capable teachers and students.
Jang Show-ling is an adjunct professor in National Taiwan University’s economics department.
Translated by Lin Lee-kai
