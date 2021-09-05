The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged democracies worldwide with legal and ethical dilemmas, pitting public health against other core values such as privacy and freedom of movement. Throughout most of the pandemic, Taiwan has been uniquely successful at avoiding these tradeoffs by keeping the virus at bay with minimal restrictions, the strictest among them border controls. Yet even while the government deserves praise for its successes, it is still allowing some violations of basic rights to skirt by under the radar. Since last year, foreign spouses have been calling for senseless spousal visa rules to be eased, but their concerns have fallen on
On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, the US State Department issued a string of tweets, listing all the countries that had received free COVID-19 vaccines from America. The numbers were impressive, the imagery magnificent. Each entry included an emerald green box with a white check mark in it. Next came the name of each recipient country, the number of doses delivered, and an emoji of that country’s flag. The tweets told a story of international goodwill and inclusiveness. The narrative of unity in the face of a global pandemic was enhanced by the attractive colors, shapes, and symbols of all flags on
Numbering in the hundreds of thousands, Taiwan’s international residents are widely dispersed across the nation and play meaningful roles in many corners of society, from family caretakers to corporate CEOs, making them essential to Taiwan’s existence as a dynamic, growing, global nation. Despite its enormous diversity, the nation’s foreign community generally maintains a low profile, and is thus normally left out of public discussions and the calculations of Taiwanese government decisionmakers. This is particularly the case during times of crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic. While the majority of foreign residents overflow with praise for their lives here (borne out
Taiwan’s world-beating semiconductor company Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is chartering a container ship to move pieces of equipment to its new factory in Arizona. The move might herald a new era of foreign investment in the US — but only if the US plays its cards right. The key would be to see global supply chains as an opportunity rather than a threat. For decades, the US’ attitude toward global supply chains has been a defensive crouch. As the Internet and a more open global economy made it easier to outsource production, US manufacturers moved their factories overseas — first