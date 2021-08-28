China’s tightening of regulations on the new-economy sector has led to a devastating collapse of overseas-listed Chinese stocks. The measures have not only affected Chinese businesses, they have also hurt foreign investors.
As a countermeasure, Washington has enacted the US Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act and tightened scrutiny of Chinese stocks listed there.
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) tightening of and intervention in the economic sphere, and even the de facto transformation of private enterprises to state-owned businesses — known as guojin mintui (國進民退, or “the state advances, the private sector retreats”) — have made it increasingly difficult to adjust to the differences between the economic systems of the US and China, while the economic decoupling of the two economies has accelerated.
The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) strict regulations have caused the value of Chinese stock markets to contract, while world-class businesses that relied on market monopolies, protectionism and state subsidies, such as data, gaming, delivery and tutoring platforms Alibaba, Tencent, Meituan and New Oriental Education & Technology Group — beasts that foraged capital markets — have been tamed by the CCP.
The near total collapse of China-related shares appears to be self-inflicted by the CCP, which makes the sequence of events difficult to understand.
However, a look at the ideology and the nature of the power of the CCP reveals that this was inevitable.
In the past few years, Wall Street has made huge profits from the participation, listing and fundraising of Chinese firms, in effect forming a common interest group with the CCP, and it has invariably been a cheerleader for the expansion of Xi’s hegemony. Having ignored the CCP’s evil, holding blindly optimistic views about China’s economic prospects, Wall Street’s interests have been dealt a massive blow. It has become disillusioned with the China market — which it should have done a long time ago.
Former Morgan Stanley lead economist Stephen Roach’s response to the realization of the CCP’s nature typified the Wall Street reaction.
Roach recently made his first negative comments on China’s economy, writing in a July 27 Project Syndicate article that: “When it comes to the Chinese economy, I have been a congenital optimist for over 25 years, but now I have serious doubts.”
This statement has been characterized as Wall Street’s repentance.
Moreover, Scottish-American historian Niall Ferguson has said that Xi is building a police state and that anything involving China should be taken with a grain of salt, while The Economist has said that the future of China will be less capitalist and more statist.
However, while the CCP’s approach contravenes the premise of a free market, it is the path a communist regime has to follow. In particular, the rise to power of Xi — who is seen as reviving Mao Zedong’s (毛澤東) political line — has accelerated China’s return to a dictatorship, with the party-state controling everything and in which tycoons and their giant private companies go up in smoke.
The turning point in China’s rapid economic growth in the past few years was former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping’s (鄧小平) adoption of reform and opening up. Although Deng was branded by Mao as a “capitalist roader” during the Cultural Revolution, his so-called “capitalist approach” was not that of a Western free market, but merely a way of borrowing capital, technology and talent from capitalist countries, and the Chinese community in Taiwan and Hong Kong, to develop his own nation’s economy.
This is a political economy that aims to “learn from the barbarians to control the barbarians.”
Moreover, it has a nationalist flavor.
What is thus euphemistically called a “market economy” is the application of protectionism to block foreign competition and foster domestic industry. When the country has grown stronger, it uses economic resources to support its outward expansion.
This makes it clear that although a tiny window has been opened on the Chinese market and people’s desire to make money has allowed it to blossom, the CCP dominates everything from behind the scenes. This is a “socialist market economy” model, and a political and social system referred to as a “socialist democracy with rule of law.”
All economic resources will, one way or another, return to the CCP’s control. Xi, who has a strong desire for power and seems to be possessed by Mao, abolished the term limits on his office to protect his own power. He is clearly the best choice to end the capitalist experiment in China.
Xi’s focus is external expansion, and the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” and the “Chinese dream” have replaced Mao’s world revolution.
However, when faced with external countermeasures, Xi and Mao responded with “self-reliance.”
The focus of self-reliance is on ideological purification to hold on to the stronghold of communism and protect it from the “corruption of capitalism.”
The CCP’s ultimate goal, then, is to confiscate privately owned assets by advancing the state at the expense of the private sector and to suppress businesses, such as online platforms, in the new economy so that the energy of the private sector released by the reform and opening up can be brought back under the control of the CCP.
Deng opened a small window on economic vitality, but once the private sector went too far, perhaps the quantitative changes led to qualitative changes that backfired on the CCP.
At this point, the CCP would either have to follow a path toward greater democracy and openness, or retreat into a more authoritarian and dictatorial hold on power.
Xi turned back, abandoning the false pretense of domestic reform and opening up, instead engaging in “wolf warrior” diplomacy in an attempt to establish hegemony.
How can an unjust regime that faces enemies domestically and internationally sustain itself?
As the US and China have substantially delinked their economies, Taiwan has only one choice: to stand firmly with the democratic camp, and help defend world peace and universal values.
Translated by Perry Svensson
The year 1979 was the tipping point for the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) one-party state and its dreams for the Republic of China (ROC). Most in the KMT did not see it then and some still do not, yet the KMT must face it, especially as it prepares to choose its next chairperson. The foreshadowing of 1979 was evident a decade earlier. In 1970, members of World United Formosans for Independence attempted to assassinate then-vice premier Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) in New York City. In 1971, the KMT, as “followers of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石),” were officially “booted out” of the UN with
Studying in a foreign country can change one’s perspective of the world, and the unpredictable ways this shapes a person is an education that cannot be credentialed by any university. Taking classes abroad adds another layer to the adventure of getting a degree — the new culture and the foreign classroom experience build character and heighten the learning. I expected all this when I came to Taiwan for my master’s degree in linguistics, as did many of the other foreign students at my university. However, the Chinese students on one-semester exchange programs had their experiences colored by politics and social division. I
Since taking office in 2016, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has spearheaded and been a vocal proponent of the government’s New Southbound Policy. As Tsai told the Yushan Forum last year, the policy’s central tenet is that “Taiwan assists Asia and Asia assists Taiwan.” While many have dismissed this sentiment as idealistic, given that most countries have yet to officially recognize Taiwan, a new development is occurring that could provide increased visibility to Taiwan and even earn it a well-deserved seat at the World Health Assembly. The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s COVID-19 vaccine on
The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has announced its intention to curtail “excessive” incomes and redistribute wealth within society. This follows a clampdown on tech companies within the country. Observers have been quick to make two primary conclusions: First, that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and the CCP are keeping the wealthy in check while ensuring that wealth is subservient to political power; and second, that Xi and the party are proving their true colors as communists. These conclusions are not wrong, but they are part of the grander strategy behind the actions of Xi and the party. Ever since coming to