The Annual Threat Assessment report published by the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence on April 9 says that China’s power is spreading around the globe, and that its influence has expanded to military capabilities, space, the Internet and intelligence. while increasing military activities around Taiwan.
To maintain national security and prevent sensitive technology and personal assets from being stolen by China, countries such as the US, Canada and Japan, as well as European nations, have enacted legislation to strengthen the review of overseas investments by Chinese companies.
On the other hand, the Taiwanese government, especially the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Investment Commission, has repeatedly neglected its duty to screen Chinese investments that disguise China’s aim to infiltrate Taiwan using mergers and acquisitions. Letting them get away with it is heartbreaking.
The following examples are proof: A report published by US think tank the Project 2049 Institute said that the Chinese state-owned company China Ocean Shipping Co (COSCO) acquired Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) in 2018, and then leased a Port of Kaohsiung terminal under the name of OOCL. This gives COSCO access to and control over important port facilities, and is a detriment to Taiwan’s national security.
The other example is that of Science Park Logistics Co (SPL). Originally a partly public company, SPL is now controlled by Chinese capital. It was established in 1998, with Taiwan Sugar Corp and China Airlines as majority shareholders. SPL is tasked with transporting high-tech products and preventing the leakage of business secrets and confidential information. Therefore, it enjoys preferential tax rates and exclusive access to land for warehousing.
From 2017 to 2018, through a series of manipulative equity transactions, SPL fell into the hands of Chinese-funded Kerry TJ Logistics Co (KTJ), which controls most of SPL’s shares and operating rights.
In February, Hong Kong Kerry Logistics Network, the parent company of Taiwan’s KTJ, said that it would be acquired by China’s SF Express, which would control Taiwan’s KTJ and deepen cooperation between Taiwan, Hong Kong and China.
The government must urgently follow the practices of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which is similar to the Investment Commission.
The US passed the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act (FIRRMA) in 2018, expanding the act’s authority to review mergers and acquisitions by foreign companies — especially Chinese investments — to prevent harm to US companies, the national economy and military security.
FIRRMA increases the scope of CFIUS’ jurisdiction to include: sensitive real-estate transactions, such as property located near US military bases or sensitive government agencies, or near airports or sea ports; transactions that alter the rights of foreigners in US companies, such as the number of board seats; companies that design transactions to avoid CFIUS supervision; and cases that allow foreigners to obtain important sensitive, non-public technology or infrastructure designs.
Additionally, FIRRMA extends the initial review period from 30 days to 45 days. If any part of a transaction is related to a list of 27 key industries — including communications, semiconductors, telecommunications, and aircraft manufacturing, involving engine parts, computer storage devices and military equipment such as missiles — that must be proactively declared within 45 days, otherwise the CFIUS can levy a fine equal to 1 percent of the transaction value or US$300,000.
Yu Hsing-pang is a university professor based in Taipei.
Translated by Lin Lee-kai
In the article “Calls for Independence May Not Help the Uyghur Cause” published in Foreign Policy on July 2, Yehan, writing under a pseudonym, argued that calls for independence might not help the Uighur cause. As a senior journalist and person who belongs to the affected community, I argue that not calling for independence from China means accepting genocide. Uighurs and Han have no common ground for living together. When they are forced to do so, as we are witnessing today, one side kills the other. Independence is needed because Uighurs are not reaching for freedom or development, but for survival. Let
Lithuania, which has never received overseas aid from Taiwan, has done so much for the nation this year. Not only did it donate much-needed COVID-19 vaccines last month — at about the same time that seasonal rains finally brought an end to Taiwan’s crippling water shortage — but it has demonstrated resolve in developing relations with Taipei even in the face of pressure from Beijing. Taiwan and Lithuania are joined in standing up for what is right, but how can Taiwan return the favor? For many years now, Lithuania has suffered from a social issue that could even be regarded
The scenes from the tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan are heart-wrenching. One would have hoped that the withdrawal by the US and its allies could have been planned such that it would be taking place in a more orderly fashion. Many an analysis will be written on this topic. For now it is essential that all efforts focus on helping all those who want to leave, including the Afghans who worked with Western forces as interpreters and guides, and who fear retribution by the Taliban. The West has a moral obligation to help them. However, the focus of this article is to
Mainland Affairs Council Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) on Tuesday said that China is likely to become more aggressive after the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) next year. Chiu made the comment during an online discussion with Jude Blanchette, a researcher at the US-based Center for Strategic and International Studies. Precedent supports Chiu’s position, as China became more assertive toward Hong Kong after the CCP’s National Congress in October 2017 and toward Taiwan after the party’s 100th anniversary this year. During the 19th National Congress, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) enshrined his “Xi Jinping thought” into