A commentary published by The Diplomat on Friday last week questioned whether a German naval vessel en route to the Asia-Pacific region is signaling a change in Berlin’s stance toward China.
While relations between China and European nations have soured recently — two notable examples being Lithuania and Sweden — the article discusses how Germany must be delicate in its approach to countering Chinese power, as it must also maintain a stable trade relationship with Beijing.
However, many in Germany have called on the administration of German Chancellor Angela Merkel to respond to “China’s wrongdoings — from human rights abuses to Beijing’s ever expanding claims in the South China Sea,” the authors wrote.
The voyage of the German frigate Bayern to the contested South China Sea might signal that a change in stance is on the horizon — particularly as Merkel is to step down next month and China is likely to remain a major issue in the election campaign, the authors wrote.
Germany’s new administration after the Sept. 26 election would likely be more vocal on issues related to China, as voices of opposition to Chinese aggression toward EU member states are growing.
EU spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali told the Central News Agency on Wednesday that while the EU follows a “one China” policy, it also has an interest in developing closer relations with Taiwan.
“We regret the Chinese action and are following developments closely,” she said in response to China withdrawing its ambassador from Lithuania and expelling the Lithuanian ambassador from Beijing.
Germany’s intentions in sending the Bayern were made known when German Minister of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer wrote on Twitter: “The message is clear: we are standing up for our values and interests together with our partners and allies.”
Germany is not the only European nation to have sent naval vessels to the Asia-Pacific region. France sent its nuclear attack submarine Emeraude and naval support ship Seine through the South China Sea in early February, followed by an amphibious assault ship, the Tonnerre, and the frigate Surcouf as part of its annual Jeanne d’Arc mission, the South China Morning Post said on Feb. 27.
France also joined US, Australian and Japanese forces for part of the Jeanne d’Arc training exercises in May, while India has said that it would send four naval vessels to the South China Sea over a two-month period.
Despite an increase in foreign vessels operating in the area, China has not toned down its rhetoric.
After the UK conducted freedom of navigation exercises through the South China Sea last month, China’s Global Times reported that a spokesperson at the Chinese embassy in London called the exercises provocative.
The question is whether China would escalate matters beyond statements of protest and shadowing vessels as they pass through the South China Sea. It has been the belief of many analysts that the Chinese Communist Party is now so deeply entrenched with its claims on Taiwan and the South China Sea that it would be compelled to respond to anyone challenging those claims, lest it risk losing legitimacy as China’s ruling party.
Tamkang University strategic studies professor Alexander Huang (黃介正) told Voice of America that China could fire live missiles near foreign ships as they pass through the South China Sea.
Whatever moves China — or the democracies increasingly challenging it — make, Taiwan must clearly make known that it is willing to cooperate with friendly nations in any way possible — including participating in drills and allowing foreign ships to dock in Taiwan.
Rarely has a census report received as much attention as the one China released in May. Given Beijing’s long history of fiddling with demographic data, the one-month delay in releasing last year’s census results was suspicious, to say the least, but it was what happened soon thereafter that effectively confirmed China’s bleak demographic reality. Officially, China’s demographic situation is nothing to be alarmed about: The census showed that the population reached the expected level of 1.41 billion people last year, and continues to grow. However, less than a month after the census was released, Chinese authorities announced the loosening of family-planning
At the 47th session of the UN Human Rights Council on June 22, 44 Western countries criticized China for human rights violations in the Xinjiang region, with some accusing Beijing of genocide, while 65 countries supported China. Ironically, most of the pro-Beijing countries were religious brothers of the Uighurs. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that more than 1,200 diplomats, journalists and religious personnel from over 100 countries have visited Xinjiang. The chief of the UN Human Rights Council called on China to allow a full, independent and unfettered investigation in Xinjiang. “They saw the region with their eyes, realizing that
In this complicated and often confusing post-Cold War era, the US and other nations need to up their international game and establish a “one Taiwan” policy. This is long overdue. The nations should understand that a “one Taiwan” policy is not in conflict with the existing but purposely vague “one China” policy that they hold. People that see a conflict there, show that they have never grasped the differences between a “one China” policy and the “one China” principle that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) foists on the world. The “one China” policy expresses that a nation acknowledges that China has
I’m worried about Taiwan. It’s true, my dear wife of 38+ years says I am an inveterate worrier, and perhaps — as usual — she’s right. But let me share with my readers the reasons for this concern: Xi Jinping (習近平) has continued his rhetorical rumblings against the island state, but that isn’t particularly new. He can’t seem to help himself. He has set fuzzy deadlines for “resolving” the Taiwan issue, and has steadily increased the capabilities of the PLA to enhance its chances of a successful invasion. There seems to be a cottage industry among American analysts these days in