Controversy regarding sign language has once again broken out — just months after disability advocates slammed the use of fake sign language in parody videos of the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) daily news briefings.
While the use of mock interpreters is not acceptable, it is perhaps an understandable gaffe due to a lack of understanding about the deaf community. However, the latest problem is puzzling.
On Monday, the Taiwanese Deaf Alliance and 26 other hearing loss associations called on the government to feature Taiwan Sign Language (TSL) instead of signed Mandarin in a book planned for toddlers, saying that the two systems are distinct and most deaf people communicate using TSL.
The electronic book is being developed by the Social and Family Affairs Administration to teach sign language to children aged three and younger.
Signed Mandarin, which uses Mandarin syntax and morphology, is considered an impractical language for communication. Completely independent, TSL is a visual language with its own grammatical rules. It is not a word-for-word articulation of spoken language, and makes sense primarily to visual learners.
Critics say that Mandarin has compound words and metaphorical phrases that can cause confusion when individual characters are signed. For example, a TSL sign can be used to express the Mandarin idiom mamahuhu (“so-so,” 馬馬虎虎), but signed Mandarin, which signs individual characters, expresses the phrase as “horse horse tiger tiger,” which could be incomprehensible to a young signer.
It is unclear how the administration could make such a major mistake, unless it failed to consult experts or members of the deaf community before proceeding. It should be understood that educational material should use the language of the learners.
TSL is an integral part of the nation’s deaf community and should be respected. The community is similar to an ethnic group with a native language. Native languages have greatly suffered through centuries of colonization and oppression. To impose impractical sign language on people is reminiscent of how Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese) and Amis speakers were forced to use Japanese and Mandarin in the past.
This is representative of the myriad challenges hampering the nation’s pledge to preserve and promote its native languages. The government meant well with the Development of National Languages Act (國家語言發展法). While it was a symbolic move that gave official legitimacy to these languages, effectively implementing the act and ensuring a lasting impact continues to be a problem. The issues range from how to transliterate Hoklo to the effectiveness of having only one period of instruction per day and the serious issue that the languages are not being used in daily life.
However, TSL is alive and well — it is the only means of communication for many deaf people. It is used on live television and has gained much public attention since people began tuning in to the CECC’s daily news briefings.
There is no reason for a government agency to use a completely different system of signing in a series of electronic books, as it goes against the spirit of the act and is disrespectful to the community that uses it.
If the project pushes ahead with signed Mandarin after the backlash, it will reflect the sad state of a nation being unable to live up to its lofty ideals, and another utter waste of public funds.
When Taiwanese athletes entered the arena during the Tokyo Olympics’ opening ceremony, Mayuko Wakuda, an announcer at Japanese broadcaster NHK, said: “It’s Taiwan.” It struck a chord with all Taiwanese, who began enthusiastically sharing the clip. Saying “all Taiwanese” might not be entirely true, because Chinese were mad, and some people who live in Taiwan, but think they are Chinese, were mad, too. Amazingly, playing up to the Chinese Communist Party, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said that “this is not the time to push the name rectification campaign.” Not surprisingly, he was criticized by people who asked why
At the 47th session of the UN Human Rights Council on June 22, 44 Western countries criticized China for human rights violations in the Xinjiang region, with some accusing Beijing of genocide, while 65 countries supported China. Ironically, most of the pro-Beijing countries were religious brothers of the Uighurs. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that more than 1,200 diplomats, journalists and religious personnel from over 100 countries have visited Xinjiang. The chief of the UN Human Rights Council called on China to allow a full, independent and unfettered investigation in Xinjiang. “They saw the region with their eyes, realizing that
I’m worried about Taiwan. It’s true, my dear wife of 38+ years says I am an inveterate worrier, and perhaps — as usual — she’s right. But let me share with my readers the reasons for this concern: Xi Jinping (習近平) has continued his rhetorical rumblings against the island state, but that isn’t particularly new. He can’t seem to help himself. He has set fuzzy deadlines for “resolving” the Taiwan issue, and has steadily increased the capabilities of the PLA to enhance its chances of a successful invasion. There seems to be a cottage industry among American analysts these days in
On Friday last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) delivered the latest in a long succession of warmongering speeches to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The speech is another worrisome indication that Xi appears to be hell-bent on military adventurism in the near future. “On the path of completely building a modern socialist country and realizing the second centennial goal, national defense and the military must be placed in a more important position, and the consolidation of national defense and a strong military must be accelerated. We must persist in strengthening the overall planning of war and make preparations for