The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are now history. Yet, no one can locate “Chinese Taipei” on the map. Here are some facts about the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, “Chinese Taipei” and Taiwan:
Fact No. 1: “The Games are not about politics.” The IOC has said that the Games are to “build a better world through sport” and are apolitical. One of the IOC oaths states that members are to “comply with the code of ethics ... [and] keep ... from any political … influence ... [and] ... to fight against all ... discrimination.”
In an op-ed in the Guardian on Oct. 23 last year, IOC president Thomas Bach wrote: “The Olympic Games are not about politics. The International Olympic Committee ... is strictly politically neutral at all times.”
Fact No. 2: “Chinese Taipei” versus “Taiwan.” In a 2018 voter referendum, Taiwanese rejected, 55 percent to 45 percent, changing their Olympic representation name from “Chinese Taipei” to “Taiwan.” Days prior to the vote, the IOC issued a not-so-subtle statement insinuating that if Taiwanese voted to change the name, the IOC would have had the right to suspend or withdraw the Taiwanese team from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
In various parts of the world, threats similar to those from the IOC are either called voter intimidation or election interference. However, kudos to Taiwan for at least bringing up the topic for discussion.
Fact No. 3: Territories march under their own names, flags and anthem (except Taiwan). Territories marched and competed under their own names, carried their own flags, and stood at attention as their anthems played in Tokyo. The US territories of American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands; the British overseas territories of Bermuda and the Cayman Islands; Hong Kong, but using the Chinese anthem; and Palestine and the Russian Olympic Committee (the “other” ROC) competed under intuitively recognizable names.
Americans, Canadians, Kenyans, et al, would have revolted if they were not allowed to use their own country’s name, flag or national anthem or marched under the names “British Washington,” “French Ottawa,” or “Swahili Nairobi.”
Fact No. 4: Taiwanese athletes held their own against world-class competition. Taiwan had the 43rd-most athletes (out of 206 countries and territories). Taiwan ranked 22nd in the number of medals won, more than countries with larger populations or higher standards of living, such as Denmark, India, Ireland, Norway and Portugal.
China is behind this “Chinese Taipei” stain; any path favorable to Taiwan will be challenging especially when one of the four vice presidents on the IOC executive committee is from China. No true “family” or blood relative would bully and ostracize Taiwan politically. If China indeed wanted its “natural-born” child of Taiwan “back,” would it threaten to harm its biological offspring as the Chinese Communist Party has consistently done?
Questions:
1) Are the Olympics not about politics and do they fight against all forms of discrimination?
2) What has Taiwan done to be pigeonholed and be the world’s pariah at the biggest sporting venue of the world?
3) Will Taiwanese maintain their intestinal fortitude and the fighting spirit to have referendums until the “Chinese Taipei” name is rejected in favor of either “Taiwan” or “Formosa”?
If and when someone locates “Chinese Taipei” on a map, please let the IOC know.
Dean Chang is the first Taiwanese American to graduate from the US Military Academy at West Point, New York. He is a retired US Army colonel and a retired US Department of State foreign service officer.
The US House of Representatives’ Committee on Foreign Affairs on July 15 introduced the Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement (EAGLE) Act. The act, if passed by the US Congress, would provide powerful support for Taiwan, including a requirement that the US secretary of state enter negotiations with the Taiwan Council for US Affairs to rename the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Washington to the “Taiwan Representative Office.” The effort to rename Taiwan’s representative office in Washington has long been a priority for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ (MOFA) US diplomats. Taiwanese based in the US, as well as
When Taiwanese athletes entered the arena during the Tokyo Olympics’ opening ceremony, Mayuko Wakuda, an announcer at Japanese broadcaster NHK, said: “It’s Taiwan.” It struck a chord with all Taiwanese, who began enthusiastically sharing the clip. Saying “all Taiwanese” might not be entirely true, because Chinese were mad, and some people who live in Taiwan, but think they are Chinese, were mad, too. Amazingly, playing up to the Chinese Communist Party, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said that “this is not the time to push the name rectification campaign.” Not surprisingly, he was criticized by people who asked why
On Friday last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) delivered the latest in a long succession of warmongering speeches to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The speech is another worrisome indication that Xi appears to be hell-bent on military adventurism in the near future. “On the path of completely building a modern socialist country and realizing the second centennial goal, national defense and the military must be placed in a more important position, and the consolidation of national defense and a strong military must be accelerated. We must persist in strengthening the overall planning of war and make preparations for
We all had a similar experience when we were kids: “Broccoli or spinach?” mom asked. “Spinach,” I would respond, not knowing that any vegetables aside from the two presented greens were available. Mom’s trick influenced her kids to eat healthy. Choice of words can influence human thinking and actions, and even shape people’s perceptions of the world. Taiwanese understand that words matter. Over the past few weeks when “Taiwan” was spoken in place of the oppressive “Chinese Taipei” at the Tokyo Olympics, it symbolized a fundamental geopolitical shift that was heartwarming to freedom-loving people around the world. There is also a