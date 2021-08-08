Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎), the world women’s singles No. 1 badminton player, and Vietnam’s Nguyen Thuy Linh competed against each other in a group play stage match on July 26 at the Tokyo Olympics.
Like many other Vietnamese nationals living in Taiwan, I paid particular attention to the match. Although I was rooting for Nguyen in the same way that Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi previously said Taiwan and Japan are like brothers, the good-natured match was the perfect example of Taiwan and Vietnam’s sisterly relationship.
On the sidelines of the competition, Tai and Nguyen have formed a beautiful friendship.
Nguyen posted a photograph of herself and Tai online, with a caption in Vietnamese: “She’s my idol, to compete together at such an amazing place feels just like a dream.”
The two women have captured the true spirit of sport and the Olympics.
Although Nguyen lost the match, she and her coach said it was a great learning experience. Nguyen’s coach said that their nerves began to jangle when they realized they would go up against Tai, but it was a positive learning experience.
Although I do not completely understand sports, as a Vietnamese I could not help but admire the match; Nguyen proved to be a doughty opponent for the world No. 1.
Despite Nguyen’s nerves, at the beginning, I thought she could pull off a big win, since Tai was falling behind. Vietnamese sports fans are all acutely aware that Tai is Nguyen’s idol, and as a result, just like me, were even more nervous than Taiwanese fans before the match.
However, Nguyen’s sporting spirit and Tai’s magnanimity as a senior player shone through during the match, which were reflected in the warm and amicable messages left on Facebook by sports fans from both nations. I did not see any criticism from Vietnamese or Taiwanese social media users as they interacted with each other.
Despite the language difference and the potential for sentiments to become lost in translation, all of the 3,048 messages left on one of the related Facebook pages were full of warmth. They demonstrated the two nations’ intimate relationship and the potential of “badminton diplomacy.”
Nguyen and Tai’s match will hopefully spur Taiwan and Vietnam to go the extra mile and further deepen their ties of friendship.
I cannot end without a word about China. The spirit in which Nguyen and Tai played their match stands in contrast to the lack of grace and class shown by some of China’s athletes and sports fans. Taiwan and Vietnam have added to the mounting tally of self-inflicted “humiliations” for China in a post-pandemic world.
Nguyen Thi Thanh Ngan is a teacher of Vietnamese at Chang Jung Christian University and the founder of Study Vietnamese Everyday.
Translated by Edward Jones
I was a bit startled last week when Legislative Yuan Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) suggested that the United States could extend official recognition to an independent Taiwan if China were to launch an invasion. While I think Speaker You is correct, I am not sure it is a helpful point of view. Naturally, there are contingency plans in Washington on diplomatic actions that could deter Chinese military action, but they contemplate the continuity of a democratic Taiwanese government that could survive offshore in exile if part or all of Taiwan is occupied by communist Chinese forces. China’s threat that “Taiwan
The US House of Representatives’ Committee on Foreign Affairs on July 15 introduced the Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement (EAGLE) Act. The act, if passed by the US Congress, would provide powerful support for Taiwan, including a requirement that the US secretary of state enter negotiations with the Taiwan Council for US Affairs to rename the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Washington to the “Taiwan Representative Office.” The effort to rename Taiwan’s representative office in Washington has long been a priority for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ (MOFA) US diplomats. Taiwanese based in the US, as well as
When Taiwanese athletes entered the arena during the Tokyo Olympics’ opening ceremony, Mayuko Wakuda, an announcer at Japanese broadcaster NHK, said: “It’s Taiwan.” It struck a chord with all Taiwanese, who began enthusiastically sharing the clip. Saying “all Taiwanese” might not be entirely true, because Chinese were mad, and some people who live in Taiwan, but think they are Chinese, were mad, too. Amazingly, playing up to the Chinese Communist Party, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said that “this is not the time to push the name rectification campaign.” Not surprisingly, he was criticized by people who asked why
On Friday last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) delivered the latest in a long succession of warmongering speeches to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The speech is another worrisome indication that Xi appears to be hell-bent on military adventurism in the near future. “On the path of completely building a modern socialist country and realizing the second centennial goal, national defense and the military must be placed in a more important position, and the consolidation of national defense and a strong military must be accelerated. We must persist in strengthening the overall planning of war and make preparations for