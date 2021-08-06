Why bitcoin has Nigeria’s government in a panic

Political repression, currency controls and rampant inflation have fueled the stunning rise of cryptocurrencies in the African nation

By Emmanuel Akinwotu / The Guardian, LAGOS





When the Nigerian government suddenly banned access to foreign exchange for textile import companies in March 2019, Moses Awa (not his real surname) felt stuck. His business — importing woven shoes from Guangzhou, China, to sell in the northern city of Kano and his home state of Abia, further south — had been suffering along with the nation’s economy. The ban threatened to tip it over the edge.

“It was a serious crisis: I had to act fast,” Awa said.

He turned to his younger brother, Osy, who had begun trading bitcoins.

Illustration: Mountain People

“He was just accumulating, accumulating crypto, saying that at some point years down the line it could be a great investment. When the forex ban happened, he showed me how much I needed it, too. I could pay my suppliers in bitcoins if they accepted – and they did,” Awa said.

According to bitcoin trading platform Paxful, Nigeria is now second only to the US in bitcoin trading. The dollar volume of crypto received by users in Nigeria in May was US$2.4 billion, up from US$684 million in December last year, blockchain research firm Chainalysis said. Moreover, the true scale of crypto flows through Africa’s largest economy is likely to be much larger, with many trades untraceable by analysts.

An array of factors, from political repression to currency controls and rampant inflation, have fueled the stunning rise of cryptocurrencies in Nigeria. In February, the government took fright and banned cryptocurrency transactions through licensed banks. Late last month, it announced a pilot scheme for a new government-controlled digital currency — hoping to reduce incentives for those wanting to use unregulated crypto.

However, these measures have done little to dampen trading, with exchanges reporting a continued rise in transactions this year.

Nigeria’s experience holds lessons for governments around the world, many of which are now thinking hard about how to regulate digital currencies. British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is looking at creating a central bank-controlled version, already being called britcoin. EU regulators have set out plans to make digital currencies more traceable to combat money laundering.

In rural China, rows of computers used to create bitcoin in a computational process known as “mining” are being switched off after a clampdown by the authorities. The ruling party imposed a ban on transactions in May. Elsewhere, Egypt, Turkey and Ghana have sought to clamp down on cryptotrading, wary of potentially vast movements of digital funds beyond their regulatory controls.

Nigeria has one of the youngest populations in the world and is ripe for digital finance. With many people looking for ways to escape widespread poverty, pyramid schemes are proliferating.

Trading in foreign currencies is an everyday activity for many. Remittances into Nigeria from those working abroad, which were worth more than US$17 billion last year, have played a role, as has the way digital currencies can provide insurance against exchange rate fluctuations. The value of the Nigerian naira has plummeted almost 30 percent against the greenback in the past five years.

There are political factors, too. Some see cryptocurrencies as vital protection from government repression.

In October last year, Nigeria was rocked by the largest protests in decades, as many thousands marched against police brutality, and the infamous Sars police unit. The “EndSars” protests saw abuses by security forces, who beat demonstrators, and used water cannon and teargas on them. More than 50 protesters were killed, at least 12 of them shot dead at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos on Oct. 20.

The clampdown was financial, too. Civil society organizations, protest groups and individuals in favor of the demonstrations who were raising funds to free protesters or supply demonstrators with first aid and food had their bank accounts suddenly suspended.

Feminist Coalition, a collective of 13 young women founded during the demonstrations, came to national attention as they raised funds for protest groups and supported demonstration efforts. When the women’s accounts were also suspended, the group began taking bitcoin donations, eventually raising US$150,000 for its fighting fund through cryptocurrency.

Twitter Inc CEO Jack Dorsey, a prominent advocate of cryptocurrencies, reshared the FemCo bitcoin donation page, further drawing the ire of Nigeria’s government, which last month suspended Twitter in Nigeria.

The sight of young people openly critical of government figures easily maneuvering around restrictions shocked the nation’s political class, said Adewunmi Emoruwa, founder of Gatefield, a public policy organization that gave grants to journalists covering the protests.

“I think that EndSars is like the key catalyst for some of these decisions the government is making,” he said. “It caused fear. They saw, for example, that people could decide to bypass government structures and institutions to mobilize. It sent shock waves and those shockwaves have continued.”

During the protests, Gatefield’s bank accounts were suspended, until a court found the suspension unmerited and ordered that they be reopened earlier this year.

The episode reinforced the need many Nigerians felt to insure themselves against sudden moves by the authorities. Many organizations now keep some of their finances in cryptocurrencies.

Speaking anonymously to avoid reprisals from the authorities, a leading figure in one civil society organization, whose accounts were also briefly suspended in October last year, said digital currencies were now a key insurance against hostile interventions.

“We keep some securities in crypto — not too much, but enough, sort of as an insurance policy,” they said. “When the ban happened we were, thankfully, able to pay salaries. This way, in a situation like that, we’ll have a way to keep paying our staff.”

In February, the Central Bank of Nigeria responded by telling banks to close the accounts of all customers using cryptocurrencies. Financial institutions would have to “identify persons and/or entities” making transactions in crypto or face sanctions.

The ban was at first a blow to an emerging industry of cryptocurrency brokers who relied on commercial banks to facilitate transactions between sellers and buyers. However, many customers found workarounds, said Marius Reitz, Africa general manager at Luno, a cryptocurrency trading platform.

“A lot of trading activity has now been pushed underground, which means many Nigerians are now depending on less secure, less transparent over-the-counter channels, as well as Telegram and WhatsApp groups, where people trade directly with each other,” Reitz said.

The ban has made cryptocurrency trading harder to monitor and less safe.

“This also means regulators now have a reduced level of visibility and control of the market, and unfortunately this can expose consumers to a higher risk of being defrauded,” he said.

Platforms have also adjusted, by continuing to facilitate transactions as long as the currency being traded is not declared as a cryptocurrency.

While some platforms experienced a hit in trades, for others, the clampdown has increased demand for cryptocurrencies, not dampened it. In the first five months of this year, Helsinki-based platform LocalBitcoins said Nigerians traded 50 percent more than in the same period last year.

The Nigerian government’s response to cryptocurrencies has in fact been inconsistent. Announcing the February curbs, Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele told a senate committee that cryptocurrency was “not legitimate money.”

At the same time, Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo publicly rebuked the move.

“Rather than adopt a policy that prohibits cryptocurrency operations in the Nigerian banking sector, we must act with knowledge and not fear,” he said, calling for a “robust regulatory regime that is thoughtful and knowledge-based.”

The Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission has been more open to creating a more regulated environment for cryptocurrency transactions.

The reality that cryptocurrencies cannot effectively be stopped had gradually dawned on the government, said the operator of one Nigerian crypto trading platform, speaking anonymously after having been targeted by the authorities.

“They know they can’t really stop it. It’s out of their control, and what scares them is they are not used to being in this position,” the operator said.