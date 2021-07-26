I am a little embarrassed to say that it has been a long time since I had anything good to say about President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), and now that I do have something good to say, I can hardly make any “retrospective adjustments.”
However, regarding the issue of the “dress code” of Amanda Liu (劉宥彤), chief executive officer of the Hon Hai Precision Industry Co-affiliated Yonglin Foundation, I must give Tsai the thumbs-up for supporting natural, comfortable attire, and for her tolerant attitude.
On June 18, Tsai hosted an urgent meeting with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co chairman Mark Liu (劉德音), Hon Hai founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) and Amanda Liu to discuss their COVID-19 vaccine procurement bids.
After the meeting, writer Ellen Huang (黃越綏) questioned why Amanda Liu had chosen to wear a polo shirt and jeans to a meeting with the president, saying that people would find it “unacceptable.”
Amanda Liu, for her part, responded straightforwardly by accepting the criticism, apologizing to Tsai and saying that she would reflect on what she had done.
Frankly speaking, compared with obtaining vaccines, what people wear is a less serious issue at this critical point in time.
As Presidential Office spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said: “We are aware of various people’s comments regarding the way CEO Liu was dressed on that day, but as far as the president is concerned, people are free to dress as they please. She does not feel disrespected and does not think that anyone needs to apologize.”
Indeed, the most important thing for the government and the public is to work in unison to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was nice to see such a down-to-earth and people-friendly exchange. On the one hand, Amanda Liu made a prompt and sincere apology, while on the other, instead of scolding her in an officious manner, the Presidential Office spoke up for her by saying that people are free to dress as they please.
On this occasion, Tsai handled the situation really well.
Hu Wen-chi is a former spokesman for the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT).
Translated by Julian Clegg
US President Joe Biden’s administration continues to build on the unprecedented efforts of former US president Donald Trump’s team to deepen US relations with Taiwan. Without either administration explicitly declaring it, their combined policies have effectively transformed Washington’s ritualistic “one China” formula, while paying it deferential lip service. The two administrations have instituted policies that de facto nullify one of the “three noes” that then-US president Bill Clinton affirmed during his 1998 visit to Beijing: no Taiwanese independence; no “two Chinas”; no “one China, one Taiwan”; and no participation in most international organizations. (Actually four noes.) Last month, Washington opened a new
Despite the complicated legacy of colonialism, relations between Taipei and Tokyo continue to blossom in these troubled times. As East Asia continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and struggles to contain an increasingly aggressive China, our democratic archipelago benefits from a new high in its security relations with Japan. Remarkably, with its generous vaccine diplomacy and the unprecedented explicit mention of the situation surrounding Taiwan in Japan’s annual defense white paper, Tokyo began to embrace a novel, two-track, comprehensive approach for engaging Taiwan. The first track deals with non-traditional security such as public health and vaccine donations. Japan has generously supported
As the incursions by China into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone intensify, the international community’s anxiety has risen over the question of whether the US military would become directly involved in the case of an attack on Taiwan. Washington’s long-held policy of “strategic ambiguity” does little to ease the trepidation. The rationale universally espoused on “strategic ambiguity” is that an announced commitment from Washington to directly defend Taiwan would encourage Taiwanese independence and consequently bring forth a Chinese military attack and a possible nuclear confrontation between two superpowers. However, this line of argument could soon lose steam if the subject is viewed from
In an unprecedented move, a group of democratic nations led by the US, UK and EU in a joint statement on Tuesday accused the Chinese Ministry of State Security of having carried out a major cyberattack earlier this year and stealing data from at least 30,000 organizations worldwide, including governments, universities and firms in key industries. Western officials were reportedly perplexed by the attack’s brazen execution and unparalleled scale. In an article on the attack, BBC security correspondent Gordon Corera wrote: “Western spies are still struggling to understand why Chinese behavior has changed.” The attack raises the fear “that they [China]