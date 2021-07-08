Last week, there were news reports that some members of the Control Yuan want to interview Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who also heads the Central Epidemic Command Center. It is like a historical drama in which an army general who is battling an enemy is betrayed by scheming courtiers.
Those Control Yuan members, who have been living safe and sound thanks to the government’s successful defense against COVID-19, are not just ungrateful, but eager to burn the bridge before the river has even been crossed.
Chen judged the situation correctly as soon as Taiwan learned of the initial outbreak of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China, and he initiated the measures needed to keep the virus out of Taiwan. While the rest of the world was thrown into confusion by the onset of COVID-19, everyone in Taiwan was able to live their lives largely as normal for a year and four months.
Taiwan’s success in fighting the pandemic has won it praise, admiration and emulation from around the world. The Centers for Disease Control has earned the gratitude of right-minded Taiwanese, while the continued growth of the nation’s economy has also been a focus of international attention.
SARS-CoV-2 is a novel virus that has spread like wildfire. New viral variants are spreading and making the pandemic even more difficult to control. Medical personnel are depended upon to treat patients while putting themselves at risk of being infected.
Over the past month or so, an outbreak of indigenous cases has put everyone on edge. Taiwanese should fight the outbreak together, but these Control Yuan members have chosen this time to request an interview with the person in charge of fighting COVID-19.
Members of parliament in democratic countries have the power of oversight, so there is no need to have a separate Control Yuan. The Control Yuan’s powers and responsibilities are not equivalent to those of the three main branches of government — the Legislative Yuan, the Executive Yuan and the Judicial Yuan — and its existence is a waste of public funds. Taiwan is the only country that has a Control Yuan, and people have long been calling for its abolition.
This request to interview a minister at just the wrong time further illustrates how Control Yuan members abuse their power, and it can only undermine the morale of civil servants who are doing something useful.
When the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) took over the government from the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), it was expected that the DPP, with control of the executive and legislative branches of government, would make some reforms, but not much has happened. Maybe because President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) puts stability first, the government has not initiated a constitutional amendment to abolish the Control Yuan, and this inaction has laid the ground for problems of this nature.
After fighting against the pandemic for more than a year, people in Taiwan know full well how hard it is to keep COVID-19 at bay. Externally, the nation faces a neighbor that does not want to see it doing well and looks for any chance to create a breach in its disease-control defenses.
Internally, there is also the pressure of fielding questions from the legislature and opposition parties. If Control Yuan members do not recognize the difficulty Taiwan faces, but instead swing a wrecking ball, how can frontline fighters maintain their morale?
Chiang Jih-yingh is a director of the Taiwanese Romanization Association and a member of the Southern Taiwan Society.
Translated by Julian Clegg
The Taiwan-US defense relationship is a cornerstone of the partnership between the two nations, and plays a crucial role in ensuring peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region at large. Recent actions and statements by the US and other international actors in support of Taiwan have initiated a much-needed increase in its global presence, demonstrating to China that forcible annexation of the country is absolutely unacceptable. To further emphasize this tenet of the US’ Taiwan policy, parallel developments in defense policy are a natural and effective means of furthering a peaceful cross-strait environment. By enacting the
For several years, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has instructed the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to use its range of advanced fighter jets to provocatively probe — and even cross — the Taiwan Strait median line. The PLA has also used aerial drones, which it classifies as “strategic weaponry,” to slip into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), although on a less frequent basis. In October last year, the PLA flew a drone into Taiwan’s southwesterly ADIZ for the first time. Taiwan’s military used radar and ground-to-air missiles to track the uncrewed aircraft. In March, the PLA used a new
Japan has donated an additional 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine; donations by TSMC, Hon Hai and other private organizations are in progress; and government purchases continue to be delivered. All these efforts provide strong support for Taiwan’s pandemic prevention effort. Although the COVID-19 situation remains serious, the pandemic will eventually pass. When it does, the post-pandemic global political landscape, the economic and trade environment, and Taiwan’s political situation will take on new forms. There will be no going back. The most important change will be the geopolitical battle that takes shape between the democratic camp — Europe, the US, Japan and
Dear future hosts of the Olympic Games: Four of the next five Olympics are scheduled to be held in democracies: Japan (Tokyo, this month); France (Paris, 2024); Italy (Milano Cortina, 2026); and the US (Los Angeles, 2028). Democratic nations are the top bidders for the 2030 Olympics, while Brisbane, Australia, is so far the only city being considered for the 2032 games. As you might know, one of our democratic friends, Taiwan, is being relentlessly harassed by China’s authoritarian rulers, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). It claims that Taiwan is a part of the People’s Republic of China, even though it is