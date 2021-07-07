Double-checking the news
Your editorial “Media literacy more vital than ever” (July 3, page 6) absolutely speaks to the one serious flaw in today’s education system from entry to exit ... the failure of educators to adequately prepare their young charges for entry into the “real world” of manipulative communication.
As a former public relations professional who has now taught university-level communication courses for nearly two decades, I continue to be amazed at the willingness of my students — and others, I might add — to accept and repeat things that they read, see or hear in the media without questioning the validity of that information.
It has become patently obvious that China (for those in Taiwan) and Russia (for those of us in the US) have enthusiastically adopted disinformation campaigns as THE way to spread false information and, in so doing, persuade those who accept without questioning that information to take actions that, in many instances, are harmful both to themselves and, potentially, to their fellow citizens.
I am preparing to teach an organizational communication course at the University of Tampa, and I can assure you that my all-too-familiar mantra of “check and double-check what you read, see or hear before passing on that information to others” will be front and center in my discussions.
Let us hope that our fellow citizens, wherever they might be, do the same.
Kirk Hazlett
Adjunct professor of
communications and public relations,
University of Tampa, Florida
The Taiwan-US defense relationship is a cornerstone of the partnership between the two nations, and plays a crucial role in ensuring peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region at large. Recent actions and statements by the US and other international actors in support of Taiwan have initiated a much-needed increase in its global presence, demonstrating to China that forcible annexation of the country is absolutely unacceptable. To further emphasize this tenet of the US’ Taiwan policy, parallel developments in defense policy are a natural and effective means of furthering a peaceful cross-strait environment. By enacting the
Japan has donated an additional 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine; donations by TSMC, Hon Hai and other private organizations are in progress; and government purchases continue to be delivered. All these efforts provide strong support for Taiwan’s pandemic prevention effort. Although the COVID-19 situation remains serious, the pandemic will eventually pass. When it does, the post-pandemic global political landscape, the economic and trade environment, and Taiwan’s political situation will take on new forms. There will be no going back. The most important change will be the geopolitical battle that takes shape between the democratic camp — Europe, the US, Japan and
For several years, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has instructed the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to use its range of advanced fighter jets to provocatively probe — and even cross — the Taiwan Strait median line. The PLA has also used aerial drones, which it classifies as “strategic weaponry,” to slip into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), although on a less frequent basis. In October last year, the PLA flew a drone into Taiwan’s southwesterly ADIZ for the first time. Taiwan’s military used radar and ground-to-air missiles to track the uncrewed aircraft. In March, the PLA used a new
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers at a news conference on Monday commented on revelations that influential Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members leveraged their “special privileges” to receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations. The glaring hypocrisy the DPP lawmakers were trying to establish was that the KMT has spent weeks on a campaign to sow doubts and fear about the AstraZeneca vaccine, dissuading members of the public from taking it, even as the nation was at risk of being inundated with cluster infections and the death toll from COVID-19 was rising. The lawmakers accused the KMT of conducting this campaign so that the public