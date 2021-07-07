Taiwan and the US on June 30 resumed the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) talks. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that US legislators from the Republican and Democratic parties have urged US Trade Representative Katherine Tai (?戴琪) to sign a free-trade agreement with Taiwan, and that they deem it a part of the US’ Indo-Pacific strategy against China.
Taiwan and the US signed the TIFA in 1994, as a platform for promoting investment and trade between the two sides.
There was a five-year hiatus in talks — the previous talks were held during the administration of former US president Barack Obama — but with ties between Taiwan and the US becoming stronger than ever, the administration of US President Joe Biden complied with a request from the US Senate to restart them.
The TIFA conference has two main axes: One is economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic, and the other is deepening Taiwan-US economic and trade cooperation.
For example, how to end a global shortage of IC chips used in electronics and vehicles as the COVID-19 pandemic eases highlights Taiwan’s key position in the global semiconductor supply chain.
In addition, Taiwan and the US should reach a consensus on how to synchronize laws and regulations on issues such as environmental protection, digital trade and e-commerce cooperation.
The following defines the importance of the resumption of TIFA talks from the perspectives of strategic, economic and regional integration:
First, on the strategic side, TIFA will promote the security and economic growth of Taiwan, the US and the entire Indo-Pacific region. Not only is the US improving its partnership with Taiwan under its Indo-Pacific strategy, it is also including Taiwan as a key part of the core supply chain.
As Hong Kong has lost its democratic system and free economy, the US and Europe have withdrawn a large amount of investment from the territory.
It is extremely important for the US to maintain Taiwan’s democracy and freedom; while at the same time, the US is increasingly worried about China’s ambitions of a policy to achieve global dominance via its “Made in China 2025” initiative.
The US is united with Taiwan, Australia, Europe, Japan, South Korea and other countries to reorganize a non-China supply chain, and Taiwan occupies a key position in the US’ core supply-chain policy.
In terms of the economy, it has become even more important for the US to enhance the semiconductor supply chain. The Biden administration has submitted a review report on the supply chain of key industries — including semiconductors, auto batteries, pharmaceuticals, minerals and applied materials — and hopes to establish a stable and secure supply chain.
Taiwan’s industrial supply chain is well-integrated and has demonstrated high reliability upstream and downstream, so Taiwan has earned its place as an indispensable partner of the US.
In terms of regional integration, Taiwan is the US’ 10th-largest trading partner, while the US is Taiwan’s second-largest trading partner. About 50 percent of Taiwan’s trade is conducted with China and Hong Kong, while Taiwanese investment there is as high as 80 percent. As a result, the risk of being controlled by China is relatively high.
China has excluded Taiwan from integration into ASEAN, but Taiwan can use TIFA talks to further explore a bilateral free-trade agreement with the US, as the cornerstone of integration with other countries in an Indo-Pacific strategic supply chain.
Jeff Sheng is chief researcher at the American Chamber of Commerce in Kaohsiung.
The Taiwan-US defense relationship is a cornerstone of the partnership between the two nations, and plays a crucial role in ensuring peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region at large. Recent actions and statements by the US and other international actors in support of Taiwan have initiated a much-needed increase in its global presence, demonstrating to China that forcible annexation of the country is absolutely unacceptable. To further emphasize this tenet of the US’ Taiwan policy, parallel developments in defense policy are a natural and effective means of furthering a peaceful cross-strait environment. By enacting the
Japan has donated an additional 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine; donations by TSMC, Hon Hai and other private organizations are in progress; and government purchases continue to be delivered. All these efforts provide strong support for Taiwan’s pandemic prevention effort. Although the COVID-19 situation remains serious, the pandemic will eventually pass. When it does, the post-pandemic global political landscape, the economic and trade environment, and Taiwan’s political situation will take on new forms. There will be no going back. The most important change will be the geopolitical battle that takes shape between the democratic camp — Europe, the US, Japan and
For several years, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has instructed the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to use its range of advanced fighter jets to provocatively probe — and even cross — the Taiwan Strait median line. The PLA has also used aerial drones, which it classifies as “strategic weaponry,” to slip into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), although on a less frequent basis. In October last year, the PLA flew a drone into Taiwan’s southwesterly ADIZ for the first time. Taiwan’s military used radar and ground-to-air missiles to track the uncrewed aircraft. In March, the PLA used a new
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers at a news conference on Monday commented on revelations that influential Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members leveraged their “special privileges” to receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations. The glaring hypocrisy the DPP lawmakers were trying to establish was that the KMT has spent weeks on a campaign to sow doubts and fear about the AstraZeneca vaccine, dissuading members of the public from taking it, even as the nation was at risk of being inundated with cluster infections and the death toll from COVID-19 was rising. The lawmakers accused the KMT of conducting this campaign so that the public