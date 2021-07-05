EDITORIAL: Dual challenge for trade negotiators

As the 11th round of Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) trade talks between Taiwan and the US finally took place on Wednesday after a five-year hiatus, many Taiwanese wondered what progress could be made and what Taiwan might gain from it. As the nearly eight-hour videoconference was held behind closed doors, the meeting’s atmosphere could only be gleaned from the Executive Yuan’s news release and government officials’ remarks to reporters afterward.

The Executive Yuan said that the two sides discussed a wide range of topics, including intellectual property rights, supply chains, medical equipment, digital trade, trade facilitation, financial services, agriculture, the environment, labor and international collaboration. Moreover, it said that both sides agreed to continue deepening bilateral trade ties through additional working group meetings.

Minister Without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中), who heads the Executive Yuan’s Office of Trade Negotiations, told the news conference that the lifting of a ban on the importation of US pork containing traces of ractopamine by President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration in August last year was instrumental in turning the TIFA talks into a positive partnership.

Office of Trade Negotiations Deputy Trade Representative Yang Jen-ni (楊珍妮), who led the Taiwanese side of the meeting, told reporters that the US side, led by Assistant US Trade Representative for China Affairs Terry McCartin, affirmed Taiwan’s implementation of policy and reform over the past several years in line with international trade standards, and described the meeting as “fully successful.”

However, a closer look at statements by the Executive Yuan, Taiwanese officials and the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) also show contradictory responses to the meeting on the two sides.

While Deng and Yang said that Taiwan had expressed interest in a bilateral trade agreement and cooperation on a vaccine supply chain, the USTR did not mention a trade agreement or vaccine cooperation. The office said that the two sides had committed to addressing trade concerns — including market barriers to US beef and pork — copyright legislation, digital piracy, financial services, and investment and regulatory transparency.

Domestic steel and aluminum producers were disappointed that the meeting did not ease the so-called “232 tariffs” — punitive tariffs imposed by then-US president Donald Trump in 2018 on US imports of steel and aluminum products.

The meeting has led to different interpretations. Some fear that the US’ decision to continue the stalled talks was an attempt to pressure Taiwan into further concessions, while others believe that the talks’ resumption shows that US President Joe Biden is more interested than his predecessor in trade and investment between Taiwan and the US, especially as Taiwan plays an increasingly important role amid US-China tensions.

However, it is better to take a practical stance toward trade talks, rather than seek to determine the US’ motivations. For this framework, which was signed in 1994, to serve as a space for discussion on trade and to build bilateral trade ties, the talks should be held in a spirit of equal standing, two-way communication and full cooperation.

Taiwanese trade negotiators not only face the challenge of acting in Taiwan’s best interests in the working group talks, but also demonstrating Taiwan’s ability to comply with international trade standards.