While providing outpatient services in the past few weeks, almost all patients asked me: “Why did so many people die after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine? We talked about the issue during several family meetings, but cannot decide whether to allow older family members to be inoculated.”
I explained to them that Taiwan is an aged society with a large population of older people, who might have several comorbidities, such as diabetes, or conditions affecting the heart, lung or kidneys.
They are at higher risk of dying with or without being vaccinated. Birth, age, illness and death are unavoidable to all. Is the death rate among older Taiwanese who have recently been vaccinated too high?
The number of births in Taiwan is close to that of deaths, slightly more than 170,000 each year. If the number of annual deaths is divided by 365 days, it shows that 470 people die every day on average, and most of them are older people.
When that many people die every day, coincidences happen, including deaths of recently vaccinated people, and some people simply call these deaths “coincidental.”
Every death should of course be carefully examined, and people should not believe rumors or repeat whatever others say so as not to cause a panic. The conclusion is that people should get vaccinated if they are in good physical condition, and not get the shot if they are temporarily unwell. People should feel at ease about getting vaccinated.
The government has worked hard to obtain vaccine doses and make them available for free at a time when they are unavailable in many other countries, and Taiwanese should be grateful.
It is certainly better if older people are accompanied by family members to their vaccine appointments, so that they can be taken care of and feel at ease.
There are many more pros than cons in terms of COVID-19 vaccination. If older people are still worried, they can consult their family doctors.
Pregnant women, who are to get inoculated in the next round of vaccinations, might have the same concerns and feel insecure if they do not do research beforehand.
A US study asked more than 1,000 people about how many pregnancies they thought ended in miscarriages. The average assumption was 3 percent of all pregnancies, but data showed that the rate was 25 percent in the US and 13 percent in Taiwan.
Given Taiwan’s number of births, there should be about 170,000 pregnant women in the nation every year. If 30 percent of them, or 50,000 women, choose to get a vaccinated, an estimated 6,500 women, or 13 percent of pregnant women who got vaccinated, will have miscarriages — regardless of whether they got vaccinated.
If a miscarriage occurs shortly after vaccination, the family is likely to suspect that the jab was the reason. If the media try to sensationalize this situation, things could go very bad.
Every suspicious death or miscarriage should be met with sympathy, and the possibility of a correlation between miscarriages and COVID-19 vaccinations should be studied by medical researchers, as only this would reveal the truth.
With background knowledge about the generally high death and miscarriage rates, perhaps it would be easier for people to remain calm and avoid the panic that occurred when the government’s vaccine rollout started.
Wang Fong-yu is chairman of the Kaohsiung County Medical Association.
Translated by Eddy Chang
There are increasing signs that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) reign is facing a serious challenge from within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), threatening to tip China into a period of political instability that could have ramifications for the security of the region, including Taiwan. The first indication of trouble occurred on Jan. 22, when Xi gave an address at a meeting of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the CCP’s highest internal investigation unit. Xi made reference to “corruption within China’s political and legal systems,” and ordered the commission to strictly investigate “two-faced people who pay lip service in public,
The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) celebrates its 100th anniversary tomorrow. Among actions aimed at expanding the celebrations, officials have compiled “80 slogans for the party’s centenary” and “100 quotes from party history.” In 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), who is general secretary of the CCP, said that “power should be exercised within the cage of regulations,” but he has continually challenged the regulations for the sake of his personal power. As a result, the CCP’s 20th National Party Congress next year is seen by some as a looming storm. While the 19th National Party Congress in 2017 abolished the rule that
The world is slowly shifting from a global village paradigm to that of a global home. It is a major shift and requires that all nations not only are involved, but also are responsible players. To make this shift, they must recognize that they are members of one family, the human race, and live in one home, planet Earth. This is a simple statement, but it remains a difficult concept to accept, because it requires nations to always consider the good of the whole. Long in coming, this shift has ironically been helped by the spread of certain viruses in the
The administration of US President Joe Biden on June 4 released a 100-day supply chain review titled “Building Resilient Supply Chains, Revitalizing American Manufacturing, and Fostering Broad-based Growth.” It lays out just how much the US — and the global economy — relies on Taiwan and its semiconductor industry. From the US perspective, this reliance is considered a national security vulnerability. The vulnerability is not limited simply to Taiwan, but also to the reliance on a cluster of additional countries all located in East Asia, mainly China, South Korea and Japan. The supply chain review explains in excruciating detail how semiconductors