Numbers show fears over shots unfounded

By Wang Fong-yu 王宏育





While providing outpatient services in the past few weeks, almost all patients asked me: “Why did so many people die after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine? We talked about the issue during several family meetings, but cannot decide whether to allow older family members to be inoculated.”

I explained to them that Taiwan is an aged society with a large population of older people, who might have several comorbidities, such as diabetes, or conditions affecting the heart, lung or kidneys.

They are at higher risk of dying with or without being vaccinated. Birth, age, illness and death are unavoidable to all. Is the death rate among older Taiwanese who have recently been vaccinated too high?

The number of births in Taiwan is close to that of deaths, slightly more than 170,000 each year. If the number of annual deaths is divided by 365 days, it shows that 470 people die every day on average, and most of them are older people.

When that many people die every day, coincidences happen, including deaths of recently vaccinated people, and some people simply call these deaths “coincidental.”

Every death should of course be carefully examined, and people should not believe rumors or repeat whatever others say so as not to cause a panic. The conclusion is that people should get vaccinated if they are in good physical condition, and not get the shot if they are temporarily unwell. People should feel at ease about getting vaccinated.

The government has worked hard to obtain vaccine doses and make them available for free at a time when they are unavailable in many other countries, and Taiwanese should be grateful.

It is certainly better if older people are accompanied by family members to their vaccine appointments, so that they can be taken care of and feel at ease.

There are many more pros than cons in terms of COVID-19 vaccination. If older people are still worried, they can consult their family doctors.

Pregnant women, who are to get inoculated in the next round of vaccinations, might have the same concerns and feel insecure if they do not do research beforehand.

A US study asked more than 1,000 people about how many pregnancies they thought ended in miscarriages. The average assumption was 3 percent of all pregnancies, but data showed that the rate was 25 percent in the US and 13 percent in Taiwan.

Given Taiwan’s number of births, there should be about 170,000 pregnant women in the nation every year. If 30 percent of them, or 50,000 women, choose to get a vaccinated, an estimated 6,500 women, or 13 percent of pregnant women who got vaccinated, will have miscarriages — regardless of whether they got vaccinated.

If a miscarriage occurs shortly after vaccination, the family is likely to suspect that the jab was the reason. If the media try to sensationalize this situation, things could go very bad.

Every suspicious death or miscarriage should be met with sympathy, and the possibility of a correlation between miscarriages and COVID-19 vaccinations should be studied by medical researchers, as only this would reveal the truth.

With background knowledge about the generally high death and miscarriage rates, perhaps it would be easier for people to remain calm and avoid the panic that occurred when the government’s vaccine rollout started.

Wang Fong-yu is chairman of the Kaohsiung County Medical Association.

Translated by Eddy Chang