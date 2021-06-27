Taiwan has to side with EU and US, not China

By Tommy Lin 林逸民





When Taiwanese debated the nation’s strategic direction in the past, many people thought it was a question about which side Taiwan should choose: the US or China. In fact, this is a non-issue, because the US has been actively protecting Taiwan, while China is intent on destroying it. As no rational person would choose to destroy themselves, Taiwan’s only option is to stand with the US.

As the global situation continues to change, the answer is becoming clearer. The EU, which used to be more pro-China, is now angered by China’s barbaric and ignorant so-called “wolf warrior” diplomacy.

After the EU imposed sanctions on China for human rights abuses against ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, Beijing responded by counter-imposing sanctions, which made the EU finally understand that China is completely devoid of the basic modern concepts of human rights and diplomacy, that it cannot be reasoned with and that it is not a civilized country one can interact with. The bloc now considers China a “systemic” rival of the EU.

The US and the European countries in NATO used to have diverging views on China, but now that Europe has also turned against China, NATO sees China is a “systemic” challenge that “creates conflicts,” leaving China to angrily complain that NATO members hold a “China threat” stance.

The fact is that China is a constant threat to the world, and it only has itself to blame for being perceived as such.

In the past, Canada and Australia, two major exporters that have profited from China’s massive imports of coal and iron, were ambiguous in their views of China, but today the situation is very different.

The relationship between Canada and China continues to deteriorate over human rights issues following the fallout between the two countries over Canada’s detainment of Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟), while Australia is engaged in a trade war with China and has filed a formal complaint with the WTO to investigate what it says is China’s improper suppression of Australian red wine imports.

Furthermore, Pakistan, which used to be one of China’s few allies, is seeking rapprochement with India, its sworn enemy, while Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who once wanted to play Washington and Beijing against the middle, has no choice but to become a US ally as China continues to invade the waters of Thitu Island (Jhongye Island, 中業島).

When Taiwan needed COVID-19 vaccines, the US immediately and generously sent 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine. This was certainly the work of all government officials, from President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), but it was also the result of international strategic behind-the-scenes factors, as the US showed Taiwan its all-out support with the donation.

In this fundamental global strategic situation, standing together with Europe and the US places Taiwan at the center of global strategy as a representative of democracy, human rights and civilization, the crucial first line that everyone supports.

If Taiwan were to pick the wrong side and stand with China, it would become the outward projection of Chinese power and a target for everyone.

In other words, it is clear what Taiwan must do: Stand with Europe and the US, and resist China’s expansion and threats.

In the international arena, Taiwan should also drop the title Republic of China, otherwise many people will be confused when they hear that its enemy is China.

Tommy Lin is a physician and president of the Formosa Republican Association.

Translated by Perry Svensson