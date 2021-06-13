In times of trouble, it is easy to see who Taiwan’s true friends are and to determine who really cares about us.
After more than a year of successful prevention work, COVID-19 suddenly began to spread after alleged oversights at the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel, which accommodated crew from China Airlines during their quarantine.
Although the outbreak in Taiwan is far from as bad as it is in many other countries, most Taiwanese are on edge, and frontline medical personnel and police, who are at high risk of exposure, need immediate vaccine protection.
In this time of trouble, a consensus formed in Japan, from the government to the public, that Taiwan should be given assistance, given that Taiwan helped Japan when that country was in trouble.
Japan knows how to repay a kindness, and it decided without hesitation to support Taiwan with a donation of vaccines.
Japan’s action drew strong criticism from China, and Beijing attempted to block the gift from arriving in Taiwan. Surely the Solomonic wisdom of the Taiwanese would make it abundantly clear to them who their true friends are.
Japan made a point of choosing June 4 to ship the 1.24 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The decision to deliver on this date [the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre] appears to be an expression of support for Taiwan, showing Japan’s desire to help provide defense against China.
On the other side of the Pacific, the US quickly followed suit by sending three US senators from the country’s opposing parties to Taipei for a whirlwind visit to announce that the US would donate 750,000 vaccine doses to Taiwan. It chose June 6 for the announcement, the anniversary of the World War II Normandy invasion, a day of great significance to the US.
Taiwanese used to worry that the change of administration in the US might affect Washington’s determination to resist China and protect Taiwan. The US has proven through its actions that, in a mature democracy, national strategy is not determined at the president’s whim, but is based on national interests and consistency.
Significant policies do not change much in the US with the introduction of a new government. The US has shown that one of its most important goals at present is to resist China and protect Taiwan.
As part of the team that announced the US vaccine donation in Taipei, US Senator Tammy Duckworth made this clear when she said: “I’m here to tell you that the United States will not let you stand alone. We will be by your side to make sure the people of Taiwan have what they need to get to the other side of this pandemic and beyond.”
When Taiwan is in trouble, that is the best time to distinguish between enemies and friends. The US and Japan are helping, and it is clear for all to see how China is interfering at every turn.
Taiwan should stand closely by its trusted allies, who are truly comrades. It should not listen to bandits who talk about brotherhood every day, but want to cut off Taiwan’s hands and feet and lay its own hands on Taiwan.
Taiwan’s best national policy is to stand closely with reliable and firm allies. All Taiwanese have the wisdom of King Solomon, and it will make them see that it is the US and Japan that really care for Taiwan.
Tommy Lin is a physician and president of the Formosa Republican Association.
Translated by Perry Svensson
For 70 years, “restraint,” in varying forms and degrees, has characterized America’s debate about its relationship with Taiwan. This remains the case today, despite the growing strategic challenge from China regionally, and now globally. In his March 9, 2021 testimony before the United States Senate Armed Services Committee, commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral Philip S. Davidson offered a stark assessment of the Chinese threat: “I worry that they’re accelerating their ambitions to supplant the United States and our leadership role in the rules-based international order, which they’ve long said that they want to do by 2050. I’m worried about them
Early on Sunday morning, Taipei welcomed three US senators on a brief stopover during a tour of the Indo-Pacific region. Although Tammy Duckworth, Dan Sullivan and Chris Coons were only in Taiwan for about three hours, their presence made an outsized impact, as they appeared to personally announce a US donation of 750,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to help Taiwan reach the other side of the pandemic. While some, including a reporter at a Central Epidemic Command Center news conference on Sunday, have said the amount was small compared with expectations, it is actually a significant contribution and a resounding gesture of
On Monday last week, a formation of 16 Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) warplanes flew over the South China Sea near Malaysian Borneo and intruded into the airspace of Malaysia’s exclusive economic zone. Although it was not the first incursion into Malaysian airspace by Chinese military aircraft, it was the first time such a large formation had been dispatched by China. It was yet another worrying indication that Beijing senses an opportunity to aggressively shape the post-COVID-19 world in its own image and has stepped up its plans to expand the frontiers of its empire well beyond the limits of its
With Taiwan’s COVID-19 “ring of steel” breached, the public is demanding vaccines, and politicians are calling for vaccine imports to be expedited. However, the manner in which the debate is being conducted leaves much to be desired. Some people believe that companies and nonprofit groups should be allowed to import vaccines. This is not as simple as it sounds. The mRNA vaccines made by Moderna and BioNTech need to be stored at extremely low temperatures during their transportation from overseas manufacturing plants to the clinics that administer them. Regarding the BioNTech vaccine, its export from the EU requires complex paperwork and procedures.