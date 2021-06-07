The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) operates as a foreign terrorist organization, and the US government should formally designate it as one, two lawyers wrote in an article published in November last year in the Journal of Political Risk. They cited the CCP’s persecution of the Uighurs, “Tibetan Buddhists, Falun Gong believers, Christian sects, independent-minded journalists, human rights attorneys and others.” Whether or not the US government decides to label the CCP as a terrorist organization, the rest of us can go ahead and call it what it is. The CCP is often accused of bullying, but that understates the truth. Bullying
Until now, US President Joe Biden’s China policy has been characterized by relatively seamless continuity with the transformational approach of the national security team on Taiwan, the South China Sea, Hong Kong, trade and human rights. Last month, it expanded its human rights enforcement beyond endorsing former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo’s declaration of China’s genocide in Xinjiang (the independent state of East Turkestan until China’s invasion in 1950). Pompeo’s successor, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, announced the unprecedented sanctioning of a Chinese official for persecuting Falun Gong practitioners, noting that China “broadly criminalizes religious expression, and continues to commit
EDITORIAL CARTOON
In 2013, when China first promoted its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and later its Maritime Silk Road Initiative (MSRI), there was a haunting deja vu feeling about it. There still is. The world, but especially East Asia, needs to look back to June 29, 1940, when Japan made a similar announcement of a grand, idealistic plan for the region: the Greater East Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere. On the surface, the plan seemed perfect for the needs of the region. It would free East Asia from Dutch, French and British colonialism, and all the newly formed nations would prosper under the guidance