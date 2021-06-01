Following an investigation by the independent Taiwan Transportation Safety Board into two major train derailments, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications has required that all Taiwan Railways Administration projects comply with standard operating procedures.
Massive power outages on May 13 and Aug. 15, 2017, were also caused by staff not following established procedures.
The routine for handovers between local units, construction test units and contractors on the project to upgrade the capacity of the substation involved in the May 13 power outage was useless. Several controls and fool-proofing operations failed simultaneously, the power station’s auxiliary unit could not handle the voltage dips and the generator subgroup was ineffective.
The reliability of the power supply is a matter of national security. After two rolling power outages, the public thinks that the daily status update on the nation’s power supply does not reflect the true power situation at any given time.
If the government handles the latest power grid incident by having an investigative task force of experts write a report, as it did after previous incidents, then the next incident is not far off, because in addition to human error, there are an increasing number of challenges stemming from climate change.
Power grid stakeholders have little opportunity to participate in, and gain an understanding of, the stability of the power supply or responses to power supply bottlenecks and operative decisions regarding the planning of low-frequency unloading.
Following the 2017 incident and a proposal that an independent regulatory body be established for the energy industry to review system risks, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower) said: “The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has already set up the Electricity Reliability Commission, the Electricity Tariff Examination Council and the Electricity Industry Mediation Commission.”
In other words, Taipower thinks it works well with the MOEA, that these review committees are adequate and that no other supervision is necessary.
The review committees were established under the Electricity Act (電業法), but their members are mainly government officials and include few power generation experts. The members’ time and participation are limited; they cannot devote themselves to reviewing overall systems or tracking efficiency.
If the Electricity Reliability Commission has the highest oversight of power grid operations, an evaluation should be conducted to show what it did to avoid rolling power outages. While the number of power grid stakeholders is increasing, the government saves time by allowing Taipower to direct the planning, management and operations of the grid.
Government agencies need more power system professionals, but to avoid hiring more personnel, the government entrusts businesses with conducting research projects, providing administrative assistance and indirectly executing public authority — tasks that the Electricity Act says should be handled by the “electricity industry regulatory authority.”
A lack of personnel and expertise, together with the need for independent management, make it difficult to guarantee the quality and efficiency of execution.
The government must build a flexible and resilient power grid, and it should do this by setting up a professional and independent regulatory mechanism for power grid operations, while working with each power grid stakeholder to manage system safety and design, as well as operation of the electricity market.
Lu Chan-nan is a professor in National Sun Yat-sen University’s electrical engineering department and a former president of the Taiwan Power and Energy Engineering Association.
Translated by Perry Svensson
As politicians squabble over who is to blame for a nationwide spike in COVID-19 infections since earlier this month, it is important not to forget where the virus originated and who is responsible for a manifestly containable epidemic mushrooming into a ruinous global pandemic. Eighteen eminent scientists, including a Stanford University microbiologist and Harvard University epidemiologist, in an open letter published in Science on May 13 called into question the WHO’s conclusion that it is “extremely unlikely” that COVID-19 leaked from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology. In the letter, the scientists wrote that theories of accidental release remain “viable” and deserve
“Is there going to be a war over Taiwan soon?” That dark question recently invaded and occupied the imagination of the international community. The ensuing media frenzy produced some wild exaggeration and undue defeatism. That’s unfortunate because questions of war and peace deserve careful examination, this one more than most. First the good news. Contrary to what you may have heard, it seems unlikely that war clouds are lurking on the horizon. The Chinese government and military are not yet prepared for an invasion of Taiwan. We are not seeing serious indications that an invasion is imminent. For all the bluster of
Chiseled into rock in Kinmen County’s Jinhu Township (金湖) are the Chinese characters for one of Chiang Kai-shek’s (蔣介石) favorite memes. Translated they read: “Remember our days at Ju” (毋忘在莒), referencing the Warring States period when the armies of the state of Qi were forced to retreat to the city of Ju. Once there, they regrouped and returned to regain their lost territory. That meme serves as an important yet also an ironic reference in understanding the “limbo state” of Taiwan and why it needs to break its nebulous past with Kinmen and Matsu. More than a decade ago, I wrote “The
Before a cluster of domestic COVID-19 cases occurred last month, Taiwan had kept the pandemic at bay for over a year. Then, seemingly the moment Taiwan’s back was turned, the virus found a way in. The cracks in the nation’s defenses were in some places tiny, in others more substantial. The minor ones could easily and quickly be filled, but if we are to address the larger ones, it would take more work. If the breach reaches a certain size, Taiwan risks having its medical resources stretched, which could lead to an avalanche of cases and certain disaster. This much