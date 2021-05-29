Totalitarian apologists
Lo, how quickly another Hollywood celebrity rushes to bend the knee to kiss the feet of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). In a cringe-inducing video, John Cena apologized to the Chinese nation for comments he made a few days ago (“John Cena apologizes for calling Taiwan a country,” May 26, page 6).
What was so offensive that he needed to rush to apologize? He dared call Taiwan a nation. Such a sin is unforgivable in the eyes of the CCP, and so spineless executives in Hollywood sprang into damage control mode. How disheartening it is to see US entities kowtowing to the CCP instead of using their influence to better the world.
This “re-education” needs to be nipped in the bud before we fall deeper into the rabbit hole of nonsense. The authoritarians in Beijing can spout their drivel as much as they want, but the rest of the world should not follow their lead.
The leadership of the CCP is the same ilk as those dictatorial monsters we all united against in the past century. Beijing can claim Taiwan is theirs, but this does not change the fact that Taiwan is a free and independent democracy. It can strangle Tibet, East Turkestan and Hong Kong, but it cannot erase the truth of the crimes it is committing. Those in the West who willingly help the CCP in its propaganda should be ruthlessly called out for their hypocrisy and malice.
Last year, LeBron James attacked someone for daring to speak up for Hong Kong. Now Cena delegitimizes an ally of the US in an attempt to appease the CCP.
Enough is enough. These celebrities either need to stand up for truth, justice and democracy or they should remain silent.
Harold Ohayon
Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan
As politicians squabble over who is to blame for a nationwide spike in COVID-19 infections since earlier this month, it is important not to forget where the virus originated and who is responsible for a manifestly containable epidemic mushrooming into a ruinous global pandemic. Eighteen eminent scientists, including a Stanford University microbiologist and Harvard University epidemiologist, in an open letter published in Science on May 13 called into question the WHO’s conclusion that it is “extremely unlikely” that COVID-19 leaked from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology. In the letter, the scientists wrote that theories of accidental release remain “viable” and deserve
Some Taiwanese politicians have been saying that tensions in the Taiwan Strait are the result of provocations by the US and other Western countries supporting Taiwan and vilifying China. A democracy guarantees freedom of expression, but it also has the right to protect itself, so here is a reproach to those politicians. When domestic politics functions normally in a democracy, it is worth paying attention to public opinion polls. It is unlikely that the view of those politicians has entered mainstream public opinion. However, the nation’s situation is unique, and politicians’ actions and statements often have a significant effect. My US friends,
Ever since the Central Epidemic Command Center on May 12 announced the first two COVID-19 cases linked to hostess “teahouses” in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華), it seems as though everyone has an opinion or joke to share about “person-to-person contact.” Yet as Wanhua emerges as the epicenter of the outbreak, it shows how the complicated industry is far from a joke. At the teahouses in question, known as A-gong diam (阿公店) in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), hostesses, older than 40 on average, accompany predominantly male patrons in drinking, singing karaoke and chatting, and they sometimes also offer sexual services. These establishments
Chiseled into rock in Kinmen County’s Jinhu Township (金湖) are the Chinese characters for one of Chiang Kai-shek’s (蔣介石) favorite memes. Translated they read: “Remember our days at Ju” (毋忘在莒), referencing the Warring States period when the armies of the state of Qi were forced to retreat to the city of Ju. Once there, they regrouped and returned to regain their lost territory. That meme serves as an important yet also an ironic reference in understanding the “limbo state” of Taiwan and why it needs to break its nebulous past with Kinmen and Matsu. More than a decade ago, I wrote “The