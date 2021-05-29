[ LETTER ]

Totalitarian apologists

Lo, how quickly another Hollywood celebrity rushes to bend the knee to kiss the feet of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). In a cringe-inducing video, John Cena apologized to the Chinese nation for comments he made a few days ago (“John Cena apologizes for calling Taiwan a country,” May 26, page 6).

What was so offensive that he needed to rush to apologize? He dared call Taiwan a nation. Such a sin is unforgivable in the eyes of the CCP, and so spineless executives in Hollywood sprang into damage control mode. How disheartening it is to see US entities kowtowing to the CCP instead of using their influence to better the world.

This “re-education” needs to be nipped in the bud before we fall deeper into the rabbit hole of nonsense. The authoritarians in Beijing can spout their drivel as much as they want, but the rest of the world should not follow their lead.

The leadership of the CCP is the same ilk as those dictatorial monsters we all united against in the past century. Beijing can claim Taiwan is theirs, but this does not change the fact that Taiwan is a free and independent democracy. It can strangle Tibet, East Turkestan and Hong Kong, but it cannot erase the truth of the crimes it is committing. Those in the West who willingly help the CCP in its propaganda should be ruthlessly called out for their hypocrisy and malice.

Last year, LeBron James attacked someone for daring to speak up for Hong Kong. Now Cena delegitimizes an ally of the US in an attempt to appease the CCP.

Enough is enough. These celebrities either need to stand up for truth, justice and democracy or they should remain silent.

Harold Ohayon

Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan