The Senate of France, a country with a long history of democracy, multiparty politics and a multicultural society, passed a resolution in support of Taiwan’s participation in international organizations. This is a significant, historic move not only for France, but also for the international community as a whole.
French media reported that the unanimous resolution was passed on May 6 in a vote of 304 to 0, with 19 abstentions. This is a rare event for the upper house of the French Parliament, indicating that there is a high degree of agreement among French senators and the French public about supporting Taiwan’s participation in international organizations.
In addition, French Secretary of State for Tourism, French Living Abroad and Francophonie Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne reiterated support for Taiwan on behalf of the French government.
The Senate’s move has not only attracted the attention of the international community, it also reflected demands of the European Parliament.
More than two years ago, during a plenary session in December 2018, the EU legislature passed a resolution on the bloc’s Common Foreign and Security Policy, to be implemented in 2019, that included provisions in support of Taiwan’s international participation.
Taiwan and the EU share the values of democracy, rule of law and human rights.
However, China is the EU’s largest trading partner, and based on considerations of political reality, and economic and trade interests, the bloc has long been following a “one China” policy, upon which the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and European countries has been based.
This has made it difficult for the EU or any individual European countries to develop close relations with Taiwan.
However, China’s continued use of military exercises to intimidate Taiwan, as well as Beijing’s arrogant diplomatic actions to limit its international space, have become increasingly unacceptable for the EU, putting under suspicion European countries’ handling of relations with China.
In other words, it is of global significance that France — a pivotal country regarding global issues in the fields of diplomacy, politics, military and trade — has democratically decided to openly support Taiwan’s participation in the WHO, the International Civil Aviation Organization, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the International Criminal Police Organization, among other international bodies.
As French Senator Andre Gattolin, the vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and the Armed Forces, said in an interview with the Central News Agency, the vote indicates two important things: “First, we obviously have the support of the government; second, the resolution was unanimously approved, which means that there is a cross-party consensus, be it in the Senate or in society as a whole.”
In conclusion, the effect of the Senate’s effort in support of Taiwan will not be short-lived, but have a far-reaching impact.
Chang Sue-chung is a chair professor at Hungkuo Delin University of Technology.
Translated by Lin Lee-kai
