This past year has been tough for Taiwan, and many Taiwanese are turning to the sea goddess Matsu for assurance. This year’s Matsu pilgrimages have attracted record numbers of people and one unfortunate result of this is the amount of garbage discarded along the routes, more than in previous years.
To make the experience less arduous, many pilgrims do everything they can to cut down on bulk by simplifying their baggage and taking only the bare essentials.
When the processions take off, all manner of disposable wrappers, water cups, bottles and cans can be found littering the route behind them.
It is not just the discarded cups that are a problem.
Over the past few years, participants have been known to let free food provided by well-meaning people go to waste. The delectable offerings are intended to fill the bellies and tickle the taste buds of the faithful, but many of these people joined the pilgrimage to experience its hardship and pain as a mark of their devotion to Matsu, to purify their souls in the process — and delicious, free grub can be an impediment to that.
The food provided should be simple and environmentally friendly. Vegetarian zongzi (粽子, glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo leaves) are a good option. For drinks, people should bring their own cups, and avoid using disposable containers.
On top of this, many well-meaning people provide pilgrims with talismans, lanyards, clothing, footwear and even fluorescent batons, and all of these plastic items outlive their purpose by the end of the pilgrimage, becoming just another thing to be discarded.
It is difficult to understand why — when the blurb on the Matsu pilgrimage states that participants should bring reusable utensils, plates and cups — that the Matsu temples accept tens of thousands of disposable containers donated by companies. Surely this is self-contradictory.
Studies show that 20,000 plastic bottles are used around the world every second, which is more than 630 billion per year, and these bottles pollute the environment and clog up the oceans. What would Matsu, the goddess of the sea, have to say about that?
One would imagine that she would not be amused.
Two massive Matsu pilgrimages have become annual events. If the temple authorities organizing these events used the occasions to instill awareness of food wastage and environmental ideals, they would likely be far more effective than guidance from government officials.
Well-meaning people who want to participate in a Matsu pilgrimage to show their respect for the sea goddess could demonstrate their piety through other methods, such as by donating to a cash-strapped charity or participating in an environmentally friendly initiative, such as a beach cleanup or tree planting.
The point is that there are more creative ways for people to celebrate Matsu’s birthday than by swelling the ranks of the annual pilgrimages.
A few days ago, the Baishatun Matsu Pilgrimage procession arrived at Taichung’s Cingshuei District (清水).
The Daan (大安) and Dajia (大甲) rivers could be seen gasping for another breath, and there was no water left at Cingshuei Train Station.
I remember watching a Cloud Gate Dance Theatre performance at the square between the National Theater and National Concert Hall in Taipei, and at the end, the audience did not leave any trash scattered on the ground.
The temple authorities could learn from that and use these pilgrimages to promote an environmentally friendly message.
Jimmy Hsu is a farmer.
Translated by Paul Cooper
The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) between the US, India, Australia and Japan has found a new lease of life after China’s militarization of the South China Sea, acquisition and fortification of a new — and China’s first — naval facility in Djibouti, and growing naval activities in the Indian Ocean. With the Chinese navy consolidating its presence in the Indian Ocean and building a base in Djibouti, as well as foraying into the Mediterranean and Baltic seas, major European powers have been unsettled. France and Britain are already busy stepping up their naval presence in the Indo-Pacific region. In February,
Where is the world’s disposition today vis-a-vis the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)? Is it similar to that in Munich, September 1938 when Europe’s powers appeased Adolf Hitler over the “Sudetenland,” despite existing treaty commitments? In other words, analogous to the failure to recognize the PRC’s aggressive intent and to mobilize in response to serial CCP outrages, e.g., Tiananmen and South China Sea; suppression of Hong Kong in violation of a treaty agreement; the internment and genocide of the Uighurs, and its complicity in the death of nearly 3 million people globally via its Wuhan Coronavirus. Do these “passes” now amount to
Then-US ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft originally planned to visit Taiwan on Jan. 12, but the plan was called off after drawing a fierce reaction from Beijing. On March 26, Taiwan and the US signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a coast guard working group. Beijing responded by dispatching 20 military aircraft to breach Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), setting a new record for the highest number of incursions in a single day since the Ministry of National Defense began publishing information on the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft movements. Three days later, US Ambassador to Palau
The EU on Wednesday cohosted a Global Cooperation and Training Framework workshop with Taiwan and the US. They discussed the restructuring of the global supply chain and joint financing of small and medium-sized enterprises. This was the first time the EU, represented by European Economic and Trade Office in Taiwan Director Filip Grzegorzewski, cohosted such an event. Launched in 2015, the framework aims to help bring Taiwan’s expertise to the global stage. Essentially, it was designed to find ways to include Taiwan in global efforts, as it remains excluded from international organizations. With Taiwan’s successful containment of COVID-19 and its vital role