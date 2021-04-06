On March 22, the EU announced sanctions and travel restrictions on four Chinese officials, including the director of the Public Security Bureau, after China was accused of human rights abuses against Uighurs and other minorities in Xinjiang.
Beijing’s immediate retaliation by announcing sanctions against five European Parliament members, three parliamentarians in EU countries and two EU academics did not sway the bloc, and the European Parliament even announced that it would suspend its review of the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment.
Judging by the EU’s tough attitude toward China on the issue of human rights in Xinjiang, especially at a time when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was visiting NATO headquarters, the sanctions not only express the bloc’s intent to join hands with the US in opposing China, but also that it places more importance on universal values — such as the view that genocide is unacceptable and that human rights must be protected — than on the huge commercial interests represented by its dealings with China.
The EU and China have long had an important economic and trade partnership.
Data released on Feb. 15 by Eurostat showed that trade between the EU and China last year reached 58.6 billion euros (US$68.85 billion), surpassing the US’ 31 billion euros in trade and making China the EU’s largest trading partner.
Even so, liberal democracy and fundamental human rights are important issues. French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness Franck Riester said that China is an important global trading partner of the EU, but that the relationship cannot be at the expense of values, principles and democracy.
In short, since the EU issued an arms embargo on China after the Tiananmen Square Massacre, more than 30 years ago, there have been no conflicts between the EU and China over other issues. Now that China has been internationally accused of detaining large numbers of Uighurs in re-education camps and subjecting them to torture, abuse, sexual assault, forced labor and other serious human rights violations, this has caused dissatisfaction in the EU, which has once again proposed sanctions against China.
This shows that the EU’s China policy is no longer focused on interests, but is on the verge of a strategic readjustment.
Chang Sue-chung is a chair professor at Hungkuo Delin University of Technology.
Translated by Perry Svensson
From his desk in midtown Manhattan, Tariq Fancy once oversaw the beginning of arguably the biggest, most ambitious effort ever to turn Wall Street “green.” Now, as environmentally friendly investing grows at an exponential rate, Fancy has come to a stark conclusion: “This is definitely not going to work.” As the former chief investment officer for sustainable investing at BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, Fancy was charged with embedding environmental, social and governance corporate policies across the investment giant’s portfolio. Fancy was a leader in a movement that has given many people, including investors, environmental advocates and academics, hope that after
Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) is in the middle of a key six-country Middle East tour, yet the eyes of much of the world are as much on the deepening geopolitical alliance between Beijing and Moscow, which warmed further this month. On Monday and Tuesday last week, the ever-energetic foreign chief met with Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov. Ties between Moscow and Beijing have become significantly deeper under the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), with a burgeoning bilateral economic and political dialogue. The axis appears to be on the brink of
A meeting between US and Chinese officials in Anchorage, Alaska, last month, showed that the US-China struggle will no doubt continue during the administration of US President Joe Biden. The struggle between democracies and authoritarian regimes is likely to last decades, because it stems from the fundamental difference in the two value systems — a difference that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) sees as an existential threat. The CCP fears that Chinese might someday demand the protection of individual liberties, and has therefore waged a years-long “total war” to undermine democracies, which eventually prompted the US to fight back. Within the
Multiple investigations and witness testimonies have established beyond doubt that Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials in China’s Xinjiang region have incarcerated at least 1 million Uighurs and other non-Han ethnic minorities in concentration camps. Beijing euphemistically refers to the camps as “re-education centers,” but evidence shows that their purpose, in addition to brainwashing inmates, is to provide the authorities with a vast pool of forced labor. The world has reacted in shock as evidence of the camps’ existence and scale has gradually come to light, and several well-known Western brands have issued statements stating that they do not use “Xinjiang cotton”