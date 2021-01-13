National security entities in Taiwan and the US — including the National Security Bureau and the Institute for National Defense and Security Research — have in the past few weeks sought to raise awareness within their respective armed forces and the wider public about indications and analyses that China is waging “cognitive warfare” against its adversaries.
China’s efforts were born out of, and still closely emulate, Russian cognitive warfare. During the 2014 Ukraine crisis, the Kremlin employed cognitive warfare tactics, including military subversion, disinformation and “mind control” to annex Crimea. The Kremlin’s successes in this field increased Beijing’s appetite to annex Taiwan.
Russia had deployed political, economic and military coercion against Ukraine long before the crisis unfolded.
After former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych took office in 2010, he signed an agreement with Russia to exchange supplies of Russian natural gas for an extension on the annual lease of the Sevastopol Naval Base on the Crimean Peninsula for use by Russia’s Black Sea Fleet until 2014 and beyond. The agreement allowed Russian forces to continue operating within Crimea and made it easier for Russia to infiltrate public opinion in Ukraine.
Next, the Kremlin spread disinformation, and carried out psychological and public opinion attacks within Crimea to implant a positive perception of Russia in people’s minds. Having employed cognitive warfare to “soften up” its residents and instill cognitive bias, the Kremlin was able to annex the area.
China has been using the cognitive bias of its “one China” policy as a diplomatic tool to restrict Taiwan’s representation on the international stage and thwart Taiwan from developing friendly relations with other nations.
The policy is complimented by the normalization encirclement “exercises” by People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and ships.
The intention is to gradually whittle away the Taiwanese military’s alertness and vigilance.
As part of this tactic, PLA aircraft have begun to regularly flout the tacit agreement not to cross the median line of the Taiwan Strait.
Taiwanese military personnel are becoming increasingly worn out by the tangible show of force and the psychological warfare aspect.
At the same time, disinformation tactics are also being employed by the PLA to sow division and chip away at morale within Taiwan’s armed forces.
Each of these are examples of cognitive warfare tactics, with the ultimate goal to produce an environment conducive to a successful military invasion of Taiwan.
While a country might possess a large military force and considerable resources, the foundation for victory in battle rests in the stability of its leadership, morale and logistics — an idea endorsed by British military theorist B.H. Liddell Hart in his book Strategy and Chinese philosopher Mencius (孟子).
It is crucial that Taiwanese are aware of China’s true intentions, that trust in government institutions is enhanced and more support is found to bolster national defense.
This would prevent Taiwan from falling into the trap of China’s cognitive warfare, act as a bulwark against PLA psychological warfare and defeatism, and help the nation keep its precious sovereignty and democracy.
Hou Hsin-tien is an instructor at the National Defense University.
Translated by Edward Jones
Two recent developments relating to the reform of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) could have far-reaching implications, not just for Taiwan, but the entire world. First, on Friday last week, revisions to China’s National Defense Law came into effect that increase the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) hold over the military. The amendments, ratified by the National People’s Congress on Dec. 26 last year, effectively neuter the role of China’s State Council — the country’s chief administrative authority — in formulating military policy, and places decisionmaking powers under the sole purview of the Central Military Commission (CMC), which is chaired by “paramount
In a statement that came as a shock to many, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday announced the immediate annulment of all “self-imposed” guidelines on US executive relations with Taiwan, which he said Washington took “unilaterally, in an attempt to appease the Communist regime in Beijing.” It could be the most sweeping advancement in Taiwan-US ties in decades. No longer would officials need to meet in “private meeting rooms or restaurants,” or avoid references to a Taiwanese country or government. High-level personnel could attend official events, including Double Ten National Day celebrations. Coverage of the decision has been predictably alarmist,
Until the administration of US President Donald Trump, Washington had always been of two minds regarding Taiwan’s importance to US national interest. In the post-World War II period, when Taiwan was controlled by Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), a US ally, but a harsh dictator, then-US president Harry Truman’s administration saw no need to get in a war with China over the nation. In 1949 and 1950, speeches by US General Douglas MacArthur and then-US secretary of state Dean Acheson excluded Taiwan (and South Korea) from the US Pacific defense perimeter, and the US Navy was removed from the Taiwan Strait and nearby waters. North
After seven long years of negotiations, Brussels and Beijing on Thursday last week signed a Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI). The CAI would ensure EU investors achieve better access to the Chinese market and compete on a better level playing field in China, the European Commission said. On the European side, the market is already open, and the agreement would preserve sensitive areas for the EU, namely in the fields of energy, agriculture, fisheries, audio-visual and public services. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Europe “is attached to reciprocity, level playing field and values,” adding that the