On Dec. 31, the Chosun Ilbo — the largest South Korean newspaper in terms of circulation — published an article titled “Taiwan’s economic growth is world’s highest without relying on China,” which compared Taiwan’s economy to South Korea’s in recent years.
The report made particular mention of how Taiwan has outperformed South Korea in terms of economic growth for three consecutive years, and that Taiwan’s economic growth last year was the highest in the world, surpassing China for the first time in 29 years.
Chosun Ilbo thinks that the difference between Taiwan’s and South Korea’s economic performance in recent years comes down to the two governments’ differing attitudes toward China.
In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan’s economic performance could remain unharmed thanks to the government’s energetic preparation and the public’s compliance with disease prevention measures.
Taiwan was the only nation to cut off direct flights from China at the beginning of last year and to issue a prompt ban on mask exports.
At the time, many pan-blue politicians said that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration broke off cross-strait exchanges for political reasons, and a Taiwanese singer even called Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) a gou guan (狗官; literally, a “dog official”) due to his mask export ban.
The view that assisting China is acceptable even if it means sacrificing Taiwanese was the spell that previously haunted Taiwan. Reconsidering last year’s events, it is questionable whether Taiwan would enjoy today’s normalcy if the DPP administration had not chosen to first protect the health and lives of Taiwanese.
It was not the first time that people equated China with the world and badmouthed Taiwan.
Two years ago, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said in an interview that Taiwan was a part of China’s “red supply chain,” adding that if China was determined to exclude Taiwan from its supply chain, Taiwan would lose its annual trade surplus of more than US$83 billion with China.
Long before Ko made that comment, some local media ran articles titled “Admit it! Taiwan’s economy is dependent on the Mainland” and “Taiwan’s economy more dependent on Mainland despite Tsai administration’s anti-China policy,” giving the impression that Taiwan is incapable of surviving without China.
At the Dec. 9 Cross-Strait CEO Summit, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office Minister Liu Jieyi (劉結一) bolstered this stance, saying: “It would be difficult for Taiwan to maintain positive economic growth without the motherland’s development serving as the driving force in the background.”
Local media reports and politicians’ statements promoted the view that Taiwan’s only choice is to rely on China, which is a complete misinterpretation of the economic data.
Taiwan’s exports to China last year set new highs because of a strict US ban on technology exports to China and the relocation of the Chinese supply chain as a result of US-China trade tensions.
As a result, China had to purchase high-tech items such as semiconductors and electronic components from Taiwan during this period. In other words, the numbers show that it is China that needs Taiwan, not the other way around.
Chosun Ilbo’s article about Taiwan’s economic achievements last year should boost Taiwanese’s confidence in their nation’s prospects in the new year.
Liou Je-wei is a student at National Taiwan University’s Graduate Institute of Political Science.
Translated by Eddy Chang
The Chinese always test incoming American presidents. George W. Bush had his “EP-3 Hainan Incident” (he announced an US$8 billion arms package for Taiwan); Obama had his “USNS Impeccable” (he ignored it, the Chinese then confronted several other US naval vessels, still nothing; it told them all they needed to know). President-elect Donald Trump had his “sonobuoy” (when he tweeted “We should tell China that we don’t want the drone they stole back — let them keep it!” the Chinese immediately returned the buoy). As Biden prepares his national security team to face its first international crises he should be
Chu Yen-kuei (朱言貴), a lecturer of law at National Open University, in an opinion article titled “Taiwan is in between Washington and Beijing” (Taipei Times, Jan. 1, page 8) reminded the government to handle Taiwan-US relations cautiously lest the US sell out Taiwan. Chu expressed his worries, saying that hostility between China and the US would inevitably irritate Beijing, while Taiwan has become a pawn in Washington’s game without realizing it. The author said that the Republic of China (ROC) was in the past repeatedly sold out by the US, first when the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government relocated to Taiwan in
When US president-elect Joe Biden takes over from US President Donald Trump, he must confront a complex and daunting China problem. However, Trump’s team also leave Biden a simple — although not easy — China solution: Take the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) out of the equation. Well before China unleashed the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trump administration was moving toward a confrontation with the People’s Republic in the realm of information warfare. Beijing has waged the ideological component of “Cold War II” for decades without a serious response from the US, until now. Trump’s National Security Strategy (NSS) identified China and Russia as
Two recent developments relating to the reform of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) could have far-reaching implications, not just for Taiwan, but the entire world. First, on Friday last week, revisions to China’s National Defense Law came into effect that increase the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) hold over the military. The amendments, ratified by the National People’s Congress on Dec. 26 last year, effectively neuter the role of China’s State Council — the country’s chief administrative authority — in formulating military policy, and places decisionmaking powers under the sole purview of the Central Military Commission (CMC), which is chaired by “paramount