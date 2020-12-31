Due to its unique international situation, Taiwan is often obliged to resort to all kinds of self-demeaning titles in its dealings with international entities or foreign countries, such as joining sports events as “Chinese Taipei” or calling its embassies “trade offices.”
Even with countries with whom it has diplomatic relations, Taiwan has to use the name “Republic of China” (ROC).
Taiwanese have long been subject to the ignominy of seeing their government have to accept these compromises. Given the rapidly changing international situation, Taiwan now has a rare opportunity to redress this injustice.
On Dec. 17, the Formosan Association for Public Affairs, which has for decades advocated in Washington for Taiwan’s interests, initiated a joint letter by 78 US lawmakers, presented to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, calling on the US government to change the name of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Washington to the “Taiwan Representative Office.”
During a question-and-answer session in the Legislative Yuan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Tseng (曾厚仁) confirmed that these events were unfolding. Taiwanese were elated when they heard the news.
If Taiwan is to gradually regain respect in the international community, one of the main factors is its reliance on the support of the US.
In the same vein, if the Taiwanese industry is to keep developing, be it semiconductors or traditional industries, it would also need the US market to keep growing.
This is something that not only international relations experts and the business community acknowledge: Taiwanese are keenly aware of it, too.
The Formosa Republican Association (FRA) has consistently supported the government in strengthening its relations with the US.
In the name of the FRA, I call on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to get fully behind this joint letter in support of Taiwan and not to leave it at the tepid acknowledgment that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued.
Naturally, the FRA understands why the ministry might have certain misgivings about throwing its full weight behind the initiative, but if it is inconvenient for the government to express a positive response to the goodwill shown by our US friends, then at least the DPP could do so in its capacity as a political party, or perhaps even through a non-governmental organization proxy.
At the same time as the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is attempting to put a spanner in the works of the allowing US pork imports, the FRA also brings attention to the fact that the KMT fully supported US pork and beef imports when it was in power.
It did so because it was all too aware that the US is Taiwan’s lifeline. Historically speaking, the fact that the KMT regime in Taiwan was able to survive at all was largely due to the help it received from the US, not least the military shield it provided.
The KMT is the last party in Taiwan that should forget what the US has done for the nation and the last party to oppose the US. The KMT legislative caucus in October proposed a motion to address the frequent incursions into Taiwan’s airspace by Chinese People’s Liberation Army fighter jets, saying that the government should work to persuade the US to help Taiwan defend against China and work toward the resumption of formal diplomatic ties with Washington. These motions were passed with cross-party support in the legislature on Oct. 6.
During a lecture at the FRA, Akio Yaita, a writer at the Taipei bureau of Japanese daily Sankei Shimbun, questioned how it was that the KMT expects the US to send its military to help Taiwan resist the Chinese communists on one hand, but on the other accuses the US of trying to sell toxic pork products to Taiwan.
As there is cross-party support for working to ask for US assistance in combating China and for resuming official US-Taiwan relations, the DPP and KMT should unite in welcoming the goodwill shown to Taiwan by its US friends.
The FRA believes that this would receive widespread approval in Taiwan, and any political party that unilaterally opposed this position would surely risk having the electorate retract its support.
Taiwanese want to see their nation engage with the rest of the world under its proper name, Taiwan.
This is the public will, and the two largest political parties in Taiwan should represent the electorate. They should not only acknowledge the goodwill of Taiwan’s overseas allies, but also let the world know that Taiwanese want Taiwan to be called Taiwan, and no longer want their nation to be confused with the ROC.
Tommy Lin is director of Wu Fu Eye Clinic and president of the Formosa Republican Association.
Translated by Paul Cooper
Taiwan, under President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), and the United States under President Donald Trump, have started a long overdue buildup of defensive capabilities to deter military aggression by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) dictatorship. The problem is that developmental and funding timelines dictate that the balance of these planned capabilities, assuming they are continued by successor governments, will not be deployed to deter a Chinese invasion of Taiwan until the mid-2020s. This then raises the essential question: can Taiwan and the United States win the “Taiwan Interregnum,” the period from now until there is a far more favorable balance of power
After Australia pushed for a WHO probe into the source of COVID-19 at the World Health Assembly in May, China responded by adding an 80.5 percent tariff — consisting of an anti-dumping tax rate of 73.6 percent and a countervailing subsidy margin of 6.9 percent — on Australian barley imports. Beijing also banned four Australian businesses from exporting beef to China, and said that it would ban Chinese tourists from visiting Australia and students from studying there. It also added anti-dumping taxes of 107.1 to 218.1 percent on Australian wine imports. Beijing’s use of economic threats to bring its trading partners
Difficult as it is for many to accept, the US and China are emphatically locked in an ideological and existential geostrategic confrontation. Denial is no longer an option. The long-simmering competition, ignored or dismissed by every administration until US President Donald Trump’s, will produce one of two outcomes: either a fundamental and irreversible diminution of the US’ world status, ie, strategic retreat, or a revolutionary change in communist China’s system of government, ie, regime change. The third alternative — which can no longer be dismissed as unthinkable given the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) hostile trajectory — is a calamitous war
Even after Asia’s economies climb out of the COVID-19 recession, China’s strategy of frenetically building dams and reservoirs on transnational rivers could confront them with a more permanent barrier to long-term economic prosperity: water scarcity. China’s recently unveiled plan to construct a mega-dam on the Yarlung Zangbo River, better known as the Brahmaputra, might be the biggest threat yet. China dominates Asia’s water map, owing to its annexation of ethnic-minority homelands, such as the water-rich Tibetan Plateau and the Xinjiang region. China’s territorial aggrandizement in the South China Sea and the Himalayas, where it has targeted even tiny Bhutan, has been