Financial markets around the world mostly gained momentum last month on the development of COVID-19 vaccines. This lifted the return rates of Taiwan’s labor funds to positive territory, after they slumped earlier in the year, when global financial markets were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the US dollar was weak against other major currencies.
The six labor funds — which are used to pay pensions and other workers’ benefits, with NT$4.45 trillion (US$155.92 billion) of assets under management — turned a profit of NT$240 billion last month and the cumulative profit from January to last month totaled NT$190 billion, Bureau of Labor Funds officials said on Friday.
As this month’s economic indicators at home and abroad have been better than last month’s, the officials said that the Labor Pension Fund, Labor Retirement Fund, Labor Insurance Fund, Employment Insurance Fund, Occupational Incidents Protection Fund and Wage Arrears Payment Fund are expected to continue generating profits this month and their return rates were likely to stay in positive territory for the whole of this year.
The funds have diversified investment portfolios of financial products at home and abroad. For years, the bureau has managed the funds through proprietary investment and discretionary trading.
Discretionary trading is alloted to a number of securities investment trust companies through an open bidding process, and since the fees for discretionary trading are often as high as several billion New Taiwan dollars per year, it tends to attract many companies eager for a slice of the business.
However, scandals related to discretionary trading have occurred more than once, including four times in the past eight years.
Securities professionals who managed discretionary accounts were found to have been involved in illegal activities for their own profit, causing the funds to incur losses of millions to billions of NT dollars, even though they were commissioned to boost the return ratio of investments.
In the latest case, judicial authorities on Nov. 27 detained Yu Nai-wen (游迺文), head of the bureau’s domestic investment division, for alleged stock manipulation and bribery. It is the first time that a high-ranking labor official had been detained on suspicion of involvement in corruption.
The ensuing scandal led the prosecutors to question or detain several people at PJ Asset Management Co, Uni-President Investment Trust Corp, Fuh Hwa Investment Trust Co and Capital Investment Trust Corp.
The Ministry of Labor has confirmed that Yu had been considered “high risk” in an internal report in 2016 over his behavior and that it was inclined to remove him from his post in 2017.
The ministry’s statement raises several questions: Why was Yu not removed three years ago? Was there pressure from political circles or senior officials for a coverup? Are his alleged misdeeds an individual case or were structural factors in play?
Moreover, people would like to know how the bureau can prevent similar incidents, what safeguards it has against such misconduct and whether there will be a general inquiry into how securities investment trust firms handle the six funds.
The ministry has repeatedly warned the public that the Labor Insurance Fund might go bankrupt soon and said that labor insurance reform is imperative, yet, its proposed solutions have been nothing more than demanding that workers pay higher premiums, accept lower pensions and postpone retirement.
The labor fund scandals have eroded the public’s trust in the ministry, and Yu’s case warrants a thorough review of the bureau’s internal control and risk monitoring mechanisms. The government must get to the bottom of this scandal.
In early April, Taiwan donated batches of masks to several Western countries to help them in their fight to keep the COVID-19 pandemic under control. The first batches consisted of a total of 10 million masks. China Airlines was charged with transporting the donated masks and, of course, had the name China Airlines emblazoned on the fuselage of its aircraft, leading to people overseas unfamiliar with the situation mistakenly believing that the delivery came from China, not Taiwan, leading to frustration and resentment at home. China Airlines listened to these concerns and, on Tuesday last week, came out with
Taiwan, under President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), and the United States under President Donald Trump, have started a long overdue buildup of defensive capabilities to deter military aggression by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) dictatorship. The problem is that developmental and funding timelines dictate that the balance of these planned capabilities, assuming they are continued by successor governments, will not be deployed to deter a Chinese invasion of Taiwan until the mid-2020s. This then raises the essential question: can Taiwan and the United States win the “Taiwan Interregnum,” the period from now until there is a far more favorable balance of power
After Australia pushed for a WHO probe into the source of COVID-19 at the World Health Assembly in May, China responded by adding an 80.5 percent tariff — consisting of an anti-dumping tax rate of 73.6 percent and a countervailing subsidy margin of 6.9 percent — on Australian barley imports. Beijing also banned four Australian businesses from exporting beef to China, and said that it would ban Chinese tourists from visiting Australia and students from studying there. It also added anti-dumping taxes of 107.1 to 218.1 percent on Australian wine imports. Beijing’s use of economic threats to bring its trading partners
Before the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) came to power, it used to call the animal feed additive ractopamine “poison.” Today the party has taken the opposite view, and tries to avoid the topic during question-and-answer sessions at the Legislative Yuan. Having noticed this, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is using the situation to protest against the government allowing imports of US pork containing traces of ractopamine just to provoke the DPP. KMT legislators reached a new low-water mark last month when they threw pork intestines on the floor of the legislative chamber. As a result, an issue that is all about