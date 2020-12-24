Every time I read another news article about China’s harassment of Taiwan, its nonstop efforts to undermine Taiwan’s relations with the international community, I feel outraged. And my outrage is not just directed at China, it is directed at China’s enablers. Those enablers include every major country in the free world. For far too long, they have allowed Beijing to dictate the terms on which they engage with Taiwan. Whenever foreign officials do so much as talk to Taiwanese officials, China angrily accuses them of meddling in its “internal affairs.” But this is exactly what China is guilty of. It has
The regime responsible for covering up the COVID-19 outbreak has its sights set on conquering Taiwan and then the world. What new steps might Washington and Taipei take in 2021 to keep Beijing at bay? Early this December, as the chill of winter spread across the northern hemisphere, a somber new milestone was reached: over 1.5 million people killed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with one life reported lost every nine seconds. In spite of overwhelming evidence to the contrary, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) continues to deny any responsibility for the global catastrophe. The regime has strained every nerve and spared no
For seven decades Taiwan has weathered the full gambit of Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-backed espionage. Of the many tactics employed by the CCP, the most potent and damaging is its long-term strategy to infiltrate and gain influence over Taiwanese political and social institutions. The recruitment of informants and influencers occurs at a grassroots level, often via temple associations and proxy organizations run by members of Taiwan’s organized crime world, such as Chinese Unification Promotion Party founder Chang An-le (張安樂) — also known as the “White Wolf” — but also extends to Taiwan’s corporate lobby, and all the way up to politicians
Government officials on Tuesday said that they would assist Wistron in its negotiations with New Delhi after the Taiwanese company’s plant in southern India’s Narasapura industrial area was damaged when workers rioted. Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said the nation’s representative office in India was seeking information from New Delhi and promised government support to Wistron if needed. Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Wen Yu-hsia (溫玉霞) urged the government “to take a hardline stance helping Wistron negotiate with the Indian government,” CNA reported on Wednesday. It is good that the government expresses support for Taiwanese businesspeople operating abroad, but it should