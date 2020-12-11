The early 1990s Hollywood science fiction blockbuster Universal Soldier featured part-cyborg, part-genetically enhanced “super soldiers.” Three decades later, China appears to be taking its first step toward making biologically enhanced troops a reality.
US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe made the claim in an opinion piece, titled “China is national security threat No. 1,” published on Thursday last week by the Wall Street Journal.
Ratcliffe wrote that China is developing “world-class capabilities in emerging technologies” and US intelligence shows this includes “conducting human testing on members of the People’s Liberation Army [PLA] in the hope of developing soldiers with biologically enhanced capabilities.”
Some have dismissed the claim as alarmist and an attempt by US President Donald Trump to bolster his administration’s “tough-on-China” legacy. Although the Trump administration has not provided evidence to back up Ratcliffe’s claim, there are strong indications that China is moving in this direction, which should worry Taiwan’s military.
In November 2018, US-educated Chinese biophysics researcher He Jiankui (賀建奎) sparked controversy after announcing he had carried out the world’s first known instance of gene editing on humans, removing a gene from twin babies to make them immune to HIV. He was subsequently fined and sentenced to three years in jail for breaching China’s ban on genetic experiments on humans.
However, on Oct. 8 last year, US think tank the Jamestown Foundation published a paper titled “China’s military biotech frontier,” in which the authors showed that China is at the forefront of research into an advanced technique for gene editing called CRISPR-Cas9, and is exploring its military applications.
“While the potential leveraging of CRISPR to increase human capabilities on the future battlefield remains only a hypothetical possibility at the present, there are indications that Chinese military researchers are starting to explore its potential,” they wrote.
The authors concluded that the PLA is also exploring bionic robotics, intelligent exoskeletons and techniques for human-machine collaboration under the government’s national strategy of “military-civil fusion,” which encourages collaboration between universities, private enterprise and the military.
Unfortunately, it appears that the genie might already be out of the bottle, as French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly last week announced that French armed forces have been given permission to begin researching “enhanced soldiers.”
Although France has no immediate plans to develop “invasive” technology for its soldiers, “we must face the facts ... not everyone shares our scruples and we must be prepared for whatever the future holds,” Parly said in an apparent reference to China.
France must find ways to “maintain our operational superiority without turning our backs on our values,” she said.
The Pentagon is also reportedly researching “human enhancement technologies,” while billionaire US technology entrepreneur Elon Musk’s Neuralink is in the early stages of developing computer chip implants to solve ailments and injuries, which could have military applications.
Like France, the US approach appears to be guided by ethical concerns, including the voluntary and reversible nature of human augmentation technologies. Totalitarian states such as China would likely be unencumbered by such concerns.
Taiwan’s military and intelligence community must closely monitor Chinese research into gene editing and other biologically enhanced capabilities, and consider developing a robust ethical framework to allow for comparable Taiwanese research. This would ensure that the nation is at the forefront of next-generation medicine and therapeutics and — crucially — is able to remain militarily competitive with China.
As then-US president Richard Nixon’s national security adviser in 1972, Henry Kissinger helped engineer the president’s historic opening to China. Yet he managed that policy transition — and as an outside adviser to every subsequent president — in a way that arguably has produced the US’ greatest diplomatic failure and its most dangerous strategic miscalculation. Nevertheless he persists, and now offers the same, apparently unsolicited, advice to US president-elect Joe Biden. However, Kissinger first had to clear away the underbrush by erasing any earlier association with US President Donald Trump’s confrontational approach to China. When Trump was riding high after his
A key feature of international relations in the COVID-19 era has been the doubling down by Moscow and Beijing on their bilateral alliance. Although this stems partly from Western hostility, there is an under-recognized warmth between the powers. The latest evidence of this came on Wednesday when Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin met for their first summit. There was clear affinity between them as they discussed what is a burgeoning bilateral dialogue on many issues. During the pandemic, this uptick in ties has been strengthened by bilateral cooperation on vaccines. Moreover, there are reported signs that
According to a Nov. 30 report in the Liberty Times (sister paper of the Taipei Times), aircraft from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) last month set a new record for incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. Incursions occurred on 25 separate days in October, but last month, the PLA set a new record, entering the area on 26 days, with Taiwan’s air force issuing more than 55 radio warnings for PLA aircraft to leave. Due to the PLA’s intensification of sea and air drills in the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙島) are
The world is intently focused on the results of the 2020 US presidential election — and understandably so. The US is the most powerful country in the world. What its president says and does matters enormously, not least to Taiwan. US foreign policy, however, is not just an executive branch thing. In fact, in some ways, Congress matters more than any passing occupant of the Oval Office. This has certainly been the case with Taiwan policy. Going back to the days of the “China Lobby,” when that phrase referred to the ROC, Congress has kept administrations honest on Taiwan. The Taiwan