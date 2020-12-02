Aborigines in Katatipul village yesterday received good news regarding their fight against a proposed solar energy farm being built on their land, with the High Administrative Court’s Taipei branch ordering that construction be temporarily halted.
In January 2018, the Taitung County Government launched the bidding process for the 226 hectare “special area for solar power facilities and education demonstration,” which would become the nation’s largest solar farm if completed, but the Puyuma people say that they were not involved in the planning process as required by Article 21 of the Indigenous Peoples Basic Act (原住民族基本法). As a protester said last year, the problem was not “about supporting or opposing green energy development, but about consulting Aborigines before exploiting their land.”
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) made development of renewable energy sources a key policy initiative after she took power in 2016, with the goal of having 20 percent of the nation’s power supplied by them by 2025. It is a worthy and important goal, and there should be little reasonable opposition to renewable energy itself, but the issue of where the facilities should be built continues to pose a problem.
Last month, about 100 residents from Tainan’s Lujhugou Village (蘆竹溝) traveled to the city to protest the construction of a solar farm near their land, demanding that it be halted immediately. Aside from concerns about the facility’s potential impact on the environment and the community’s oyster farms, the residents cited the same problem that those from Katatipul had: The developers failed to negotiate and communicate with them beforehand.
This is not the first fight that Katatipul residents have had with the government. From 2010 to 2018 they battled against the forced relocation of an ancestral graveyard, and finally reached an agreement after 11 administrative court proceedings.
Their resistance against the solar farm began shortly afterward. The residents said that there was minimal communication with them before the project was approved and bidding for the contract was launched. When there were meetings, they were mostly one-way policy promotion events, and they were not consulted on their needs or opinions, they said.
Although the government held a referendum in June last year in which the project was approved by a small margin, yesterday’s verdict questioned the validity of the process and cited numerous possible procedural errors that would have been unfair and caused a lot of conflict within the village.
Encouragingly, the administrative court said that while the developers might suffer some monetary setbacks because of the decision, no amount of compensation could make up for the loss of the autonomy, dignity and cultural pride that the residents deserve, and that the rights of the villagers should be put first. If the project were allowed to go on, it would only further harm the community’s right to self-determination, the court added.
This is an unfortunate situation. If handled properly and with the full participation of the community and consideration of its needs, the project could have been a winning situation for the village, developers, government and the environment. It is too late for that now, but the government and developers need to listen to the court and sincerely work with Katatipul residents to resolve the issues and find a solution.
This should be a warning regarding future projects — people know their rights and will not concede defeat without a fight. Callously pushing projects forward will only hamper the nation’s progress toward a green future.
Beijing’s imposition of the Hong Kong National Security Law and a number of other democratic and human rights issues continue to strain relations between the UK and China. The tense situation has significantly decreased the likelihood of British Royal Navy ships being able to continue their practice of docking in Hong Kong’s harbor for resupply — a not altogether unpredictable development. In a Nov. 19 online speech to parliament, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier would next year lead a British and allied task group to the Mediterranean, Indian Ocean and East Asia. Johnson
President-elect Biden and his team soon will confront a raging pandemic, a severe economic crisis, demands for progress in addressing racial injustices, intensifying climate-induced crises, and strained relations with allies and partners in many parts of the world. They will be oriented to view China as America’s greatest geostrategic challenge, but not the most immediate threat to the health and prosperity of the American people. Amidst this daunting inheritance, US-Taiwan relations will stand out as a bright spot, an example of progress that should be sustained. There are strong reasons for optimism about the continued development of US-Taiwan relations in the
Americans tend to think of Vietnam as a war that split the US rather than as a country in today’s world. Vietnamese are of course way past that. The country does not have any US Electoral College votes, but if it did, they would be cast enthusiastically for US President Donald Trump. When I told a group of university students at a park in Ho Chi Minh City that I was from the US, they asked: “Do you know why we love Trump?” “Uhhh, is it because he hates China?” I asked back. “Yeah,” the group responded in unison. With a 1,000-year history of
China’s Taiwan Affairs Office on Wednesday announced that Shih Cheng-ping (施正屏), a retired National Taiwan Normal University professor, who Beijing says is a spy, had been sentenced to four years in prison for espionage crimes. The news followed last week’s announcement by Beijing that it is compiling a “wanted list” of pro-independence “Taiwan secessionists” that would be used to “punish” those blacklisted under its national security laws. Taken together, the announcements show that Beijing’s Taiwan policy under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is becoming increasingly erratic, uncoordinated and poorly thought out, which raises serious questions about Xi’s leadership ability. Shih went missing