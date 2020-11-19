Wheelchair facilities in Taipei have some issues

By David Pendery 潘大為





I recently went through a handicapped experience when my left foot was disabled after an operation rectifying some bone structure problems.

I was in a wheelchair for 10 weeks and had to avail myself of many handicapped facilities across Taipei. I found that such facilities are in somewhat less than perfect condition, although there were some helpful contrivances and assistance as well.

Navigating sidewalks in a wheelchair in Taipei is in the main very difficult. Sidewalks are often very uneven, with many humps, bumps, blockages, obstructions and steep inclines that cannot be scaled alone.

Although many handicapped inclines leading up to buildings are in fairly good condition — and are for the most part in existence — just as many are not well kept, with hindrances and broken groundwork limiting access. This is a fundamental problem that needs to be addressed.

At the same time, though not a huge problem, doorways with rails at the base are a bit of a deterrent when trying to enter rooms. It is a lot easier when these are not present. Small ramps allowing people into and out of the front doors of buildings would also be an improvement.

The people of Taipei were certainly kind and cooperative with handicapped people, right down to people hopping out of elevators to let me board. My own students at the National Taipei University of Business helped me in the hallways many times. MRT drivers often held trains for a few seconds longer while my wife and I entered cars. More than once people on the street assisted us when we encountered a rough patch that almost had me spilling out of my chair.

To be sure, one of the most accommodating and useful aids we happened upon was the availability of handicapped taxis, which allow wheelchairs to be taken wholly into the cab, with the rider in the chair, in the back. These proved very safe, with the drivers affixing the chairs firmly, looping a seat belt over my body, and then carrying me away safely and comfortably. A lot more agreeable than having to climb out of a chair, fold it into the back of the taxi, and boarding into the back seat.

These were in general very accessible — although at certain times they are in great demand and might be less available — and the drivers were very polite and helpful.

I never had to take a bus in my wheelchair, but I have viewed this happening a few times in Taipei. For the most part it looked like facilities were usable and present — although not I think in all buses.

My experience as a handicapped person was not all bad, and facilities and access in Taipei seem to be fairly well designed and controlled.

However, there are some difficulties — a lack of good facilities and less than easy access, and the uneven sidewalks remain a problem — which need to be addressed.

David Pendery is an associate professor at the National Taipei University of Business.