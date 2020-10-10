National defense needs US backup

By Ray Song 宋磊





Against the backdrop of an intensifying situation in the Taiwan Strait, the latest edition of the US Army journal Military Review features an article titled “Drive them into the sea” by former research analyst and Michigan Army National Guard member Brian Dunn.

Dunn suggests permanently garrisoning up to four US Army armored divisions in Taiwan, so that the US leadership would no longer have to worry about whether it has the ability to assist Taiwan in the event of an invasion by China.

Instead of permanently basing armored divisions in Taiwan, it would be far more practical to leverage the existing superiority of the US forces to counter the threat of a Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) invasion.

First, if the US Army were to garrison divisions in Taiwan, it would certainly increase the overall armor and anti-armor strengths of Taiwan’s land forces, but it would also mean that during the opening stages of a conflict, there would be an undeniable risk that not only the Taiwanese units, but also the US divisions would come under fire from PLA guided missiles — and might possibly even be wiped out.

Second, in the event of an invasion by China, the US Air Force and Navy should be employed to destroy the PLA Navy and Rocket Force’s first and second battle lines.

This would entail the US military conducting an air-sea battle prior to or during the initial stages of a Chinese invasion, using a combination of B-1, B-2 or B-52 bombers, and cruise missiles to carry out long-distance strikes against PLA targets.

US air and naval forces would be supported by Taiwanese anti-ship and cruise missiles, which could be used to carry out “fountainhead strikes” on PLA bases within China’s Fujian, Zhejiang and Guangdong provinces within a 400km to 600km radius.

A joint US-Taiwan air-sea battle would deny PLA forces the ability to break out from the “first island chain” and rout the backbone of the PLA’s invasion force.

The political benefits of garrisons of US Army divisions in Taiwan would outweigh any military gain. This is because the US Air Force and Navy still possess absolute superiority over their PLA counterparts and would need to support US ground forces to achieve a relative advantage during battle.

In other words, US air and naval power, together with the Taiwanese military’s guided missile capabilities — not land forces — would provide the mainstay of the nation’s defense against a Chinese invasion.

Ray Song is a graduate of National Chung Cheng University’s Institute of Strategic and International Affairs.

Translated by Edward Jones