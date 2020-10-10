Against the backdrop of an intensifying situation in the Taiwan Strait, the latest edition of the US Army journal Military Review features an article titled “Drive them into the sea” by former research analyst and Michigan Army National Guard member Brian Dunn.
Dunn suggests permanently garrisoning up to four US Army armored divisions in Taiwan, so that the US leadership would no longer have to worry about whether it has the ability to assist Taiwan in the event of an invasion by China.
Instead of permanently basing armored divisions in Taiwan, it would be far more practical to leverage the existing superiority of the US forces to counter the threat of a Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) invasion.
First, if the US Army were to garrison divisions in Taiwan, it would certainly increase the overall armor and anti-armor strengths of Taiwan’s land forces, but it would also mean that during the opening stages of a conflict, there would be an undeniable risk that not only the Taiwanese units, but also the US divisions would come under fire from PLA guided missiles — and might possibly even be wiped out.
Second, in the event of an invasion by China, the US Air Force and Navy should be employed to destroy the PLA Navy and Rocket Force’s first and second battle lines.
This would entail the US military conducting an air-sea battle prior to or during the initial stages of a Chinese invasion, using a combination of B-1, B-2 or B-52 bombers, and cruise missiles to carry out long-distance strikes against PLA targets.
US air and naval forces would be supported by Taiwanese anti-ship and cruise missiles, which could be used to carry out “fountainhead strikes” on PLA bases within China’s Fujian, Zhejiang and Guangdong provinces within a 400km to 600km radius.
A joint US-Taiwan air-sea battle would deny PLA forces the ability to break out from the “first island chain” and rout the backbone of the PLA’s invasion force.
The political benefits of garrisons of US Army divisions in Taiwan would outweigh any military gain. This is because the US Air Force and Navy still possess absolute superiority over their PLA counterparts and would need to support US ground forces to achieve a relative advantage during battle.
In other words, US air and naval power, together with the Taiwanese military’s guided missile capabilities — not land forces — would provide the mainstay of the nation’s defense against a Chinese invasion.
Ray Song is a graduate of National Chung Cheng University’s Institute of Strategic and International Affairs.
Translated by Edward Jones
India has always kept equal distance from the world’s great powers and does not easily make strategic promises. However, it is willing to support the US’ Indo-Pacific strategy because it has cast its eyes on US and Japanese technology supply chains, with the aspiration to become a manufacturing giant. India deploys heavily armed troops along its disputed Himalayan border with China and refuses to abandon the key heights it has occupied with the intention of projecting a powerful image. This image is deemed helpful not just because New Delhi aims to take over the supply chains that are withdrawing from China,
The Legislative Yuan on Tuesday unanimously passed two Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) resolutions in a rare example of cross-party agreement. The first resolution urges the government to encourage the US help Taiwan in the event of aggression by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The second calls on the government to endeavor toward re-establishing diplomatic ties with Washington. The resolutions are eminently practical, given the heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the CCP’s increased saber-rattling. It should not be surprising that all parties are willing to unite in the face of displays of aggression from a hostile nation. However, Taiwan’s situation is far
It is easy these days to paint a bleak picture of cross-Strait developments and what they signal for the future of Taiwan. Beijing’s military intimidation campaign appears to be gaining momentum. Its tools for squeezing Taiwan’s diplomatic space are formidable. And as US-China relations deteriorate, Beijing’s level of restraint, not just on Taiwan, but also on Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Tibet, the Sino-Indian border, and the South China Sea, appears to be diminishing. Yet, as troubling as these dynamics are, they do not provide the full picture of trend-lines that will shape Taiwan’s place in the world. China’s bullying behavior has not
Relations between states are governed by strategic congruences, mutual respect and the dynamics of contemporary international politics. However, in spite of the existence of several positive determinants, India-Taiwan relations continue to be characterized by underutilized potential and political inertia. The reason for this is often located within India’s alleged sensitivities toward China or an implicit support for the “one China construct.” Howbeit, even a cursory study of India’s foreign policy would reveal that New Delhi’s strategic imagination is not contingent upon any particular nation, and is solely determined by the doctrines of “national interest” and “strategic and issue-based alignment.” India has stopped referring