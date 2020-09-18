Whether former legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) should lead a Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) delegation to the Straits Forum caused an uproar among the KMT, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and even the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after a China Central Television (CCTV) program said that Wang’s visit to China was to “sue for peace.”
After CCTV did not publicly apologize, the KMT on Monday announced that it would no longer be sending a formal delegation to this year’s forum.
However, a focus of the CCTV report was its accusation that Wang was to serve as the DPP’s “messenger” — an issue that deserves greater discussion.
CCTV anchorwoman Li Hong (李紅) “poured cold water” on Wang to dampen any enthusiasm for him. Thus, the Beijing mouthpiece described him as a DPP envoy, citing his long-term role in the Legislative Yuan as the “king of negotiation.”
Later, Li changed her tone by praising Wang for his help in promoting cross-strait exchanges, but as the old saying goes: “Spilt water cannot be gathered up,” and she accidentally spoiled the CCP’s political game of uniting with the KMT against the DPP.
Clearly, Chinese authorities still hold divergent opinions on the timing and necessity of a “negotiator.”
The term “negotiator” can be divided into three types in international diplomacy: “initiator,” “mediator” and “arbitrator.” Each type of intermediary has distinct qualities for resolving confrontations.
An initiator should be enthusiastic and assertively draw disputing parties together at the negotiation table. This type of intermediary should be someone trusted by all sides so that the parties can be persuaded to reach an agreement.
Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger was able to achieve the normalization of China-US relations [as then-US president Richard Nixon’s national securiy adviser] because he was authorized by the US side and simultaneously trusted by the Chinese side.
In the 1993 meeting between then-Straits Exchange Foundation chairman Koo Chen-fu (辜振甫) and his Chinese counterpart, then-Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits president Wang Daohan (汪道涵), in Singapore, then-Singaporean prime minister Lee Kuan Yew (李光耀) functioned privately as an initiator.
A mediator assists disputing parties to seek a solution and eventually arrive at an agreement.
In addition to being influential and trustworthy like an initiator, this type of intermediary should have a deep understanding of the issue and be aware of each party’s core interests in the dispute. The mediator should also be experienced and creative in dispute settlement, helping the parties to forget former enmities and making “mission impossible” possible.
In about 2014, China wanted to act as a neutral mediator in an Afghanistan peace settlement, and invited Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and a Taliban delegation to visit Beijing, but the results fell short of expectations.
An analysis by Japanese experts showed that, although China had built connections with the Afghan political elite, it has little understanding of Islam, not to mention that the CCP is atheist, so Beijing’s inability to gain Afghans’ trust in terms of religion was a fatal Achilles’ heel.
An arbitrator should have a compelling influence on the disputing parties and the ability to have a decisive effect if he decides to lean toward a specific side. With such strength, an arbitrator can demand that the parties settle their dispute and shake hands to make peace.
US President Donald Trump not only demanded that Israel and the United Arab Emirates promise to establish diplomatic ties, but also demanded that Kosovo and Serbia reconcile with each other. It was clearly the typical role of an arbitrator.
There have been countless intermediaries between Taiwan and China since their 1949 breakup, but most failed at the task because they did not meet these conditions.
Many of them were just like ancient warlord Cao Cao’s (曹操) persuasive talker Jiang Gan (蔣幹) — who became a laughingstock in Chinese history after being duped by rival strategist Zhou Yu (周瑜) into bringing back false information to Cao.
Clearly, the successful intermediary needs talent.
Not long ago, Wang assured KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) had not told him to pass along a message to Chinese authorities.
Given that, Beijing is likely to suffer from its own action, as its mouthpiece makes groundless accusations against Wang.
Tzou Jiing-wen is the editor-in-chief of the Liberty Times (sister paper of the Taipei Times).
Translated by Eddy Chang
During the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum’s third leadership summit on Aug. 31, US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said that the US wants to partner with the other members of the Quadrilaterial Security Dialogue — Australia, India and Japan — to establish an organization similar to NATO, to “respond to ... any potential challenge from China.” He said that the US’ purpose is to work with these nations and other countries in the Indo-Pacific region to “create a critical mass around the shared values and interest of those parties,” and possibly attract more countries to establish an alliance comparable to
On August 24, 2020, the US Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, made an important statement: “The Pentagon is Prepared for China.” Going forward, how might the Department of Defense team up with Taiwan to make itself even more prepared? No American wants to deter the next war by a paper-thin margin, and no one appreciates the value of strategic overmatch more than the war planners at the Pentagon. When the stakes are this high, you can bet they want to be super ready. In recent months, we have witnessed a veritable flood of high-level statements from US government leaders on
Over the past year, the world has observed what many of us in the US Congress have warned about for years: The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is an unreliable partner intent on chasing its ambitions to be the world’s superpower at the expense of its people, its partners and the international community at large. In December last year, the CCP had evidence that a new strain of the coronavirus was infecting and killing Chinese citizens at an alarming rate. Their response was to censor medical professionals and lie to their own people out of fear of tarnishing China’s global image, and
China has long sought shortcuts to developing semiconductor technologies and local supply chains by poaching engineers and experts from Taiwan and other nations. It is also suspected of stealing trade secrets from Taiwanese and US firms to fulfill its ambition of becoming a major player in the global semiconductor industry in the next decade. However, it takes more than just money and talent to build a semiconductor supply chain like the one which Taiwan and the US started to cultivate more than 30 years ago. Amid rising trade and technology tensions between the world’s two biggest economies, Beijing has become