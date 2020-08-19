US must deter a Chinese invasion

Amid increasing tensions between China and the US, Beijing has vented its anger at Taiwan and increased its coercive and aggressive military threats toward the nation. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), who is also the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), has made up his mind to conquer Taiwan in the near future. The question is not if, but when he will take action against Taiwan. The US has not expressed clearly that it will defend Taiwan against Chinese attacks. In May, Qiao Liang (喬良), a retired Chinese air force general, said that although he did not agree

By Kenneth Wang 王克雄