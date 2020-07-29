In the past week, Taiwanese have been posting selfies on Facebook with one hand covering their mouth. Their nails are painted. The initiator, Facebook group “Not speaking out does not mean it did not happen” (不發聲不代表沒發生), is gaining traction, with a Central News Agency report calling it the Taiwanese version of the MeToo movement.
The movement was prompted by reports about a New Taipei City Health Department worker surnamed Lin (林), who reportedly jumped from a building this month, leaving a lengthy note that accused her former employer at a care facility of sexual abuse.
The director, surnamed Liao (廖), and his wife have denied the allegations and the incident is still being investigated.
The details are murky and unfortunately only Liao and his wife remain alive to insist on their side of the story — that Liao was involved in an extramarital affair with Lin, who was not coerced into doing anything against her will. They have criticized Lin’s personal life and say they are the victims of a “lying homewrecker.”
This is reminiscent of the 2017 suicide of Lin Yi-han (林奕含), who in a fictional story described a cram school teacher who sexually assaults his students. Her real-life cram school teacher denied that the character in the story was based on him, although he said he had an extramarital affair with her.
Like Liao, the teacher and his family lamented to the media that “groundless allegations” had ruined their lives, despite no charges ever being filed.
Media attention and shame that accusers endure while cases are being investigated is often what stops people from reporting such incidents. That Lin from the health department took her life as she revealed the allegations speaks to this societal pressure.
“Pride is like a needle that sewed her mouth shut,” she wrote in the note.
A Liberty Times op-ed by legal commentary Web site Follaw stated: “Taiwanese society often heavily criticizes women who are sexually assaulted, which may be one reason why the victims are afraid of seeking help. Every time a woman is sexually assaulted, someone will say: ‘Women should know how to protect themselves. How can they let this happen to themselves?’ and so on.”
Perpetrators are often in a position of power, which makes it even harder to speak out, or even resist abuse.
Psychologist Ashley Chen (陳雪如) addressed this on Facebook, writing: “Your refusals are ignored, your boundaries are invaded, but everyone around you says that it is your fault, that you seduced your boss. You are in a very vulnerable position and in an environment that is controlled by the very person who is assaulting you.”
When the victim is too afraid to resist strongly, in a world where many still believe that “no means yes,” the perpetrator might actually believe that they are doing nothing wrong, Chen wrote. Even worse, the victims are often branded as homewreckers who willingly went along with the abuse and even formed a relationship with the perpetrator.
It is often shame, fear and self-doubt that leads the women to develop Stockholm syndrome to justify what they are enduring, she wrote. That is why these cases are often this murky, and public criticism does not help.
Hopefully, the “speaking out” movement is not just an immediate response to the suicides, but a serious call for people to pay attention to the problem, and for women to have the courage and support to stand out. It has been two years since the MeToo movement began and although it did have some effect in Taiwan, awareness still does not seem great enough.
One of the consequences of India’s face-off with China in the Galwan Valley in its Ladakh region last month — Chinese soldiers killed 20 unarmed Indian soldiers with iron rods and clubs studded with iron nails — is that India is upgrading and intensifying its ties with Taiwan. This is reflected, as a first step, in the appointment of a top career diplomat as India’s representative to Taiwan. Because India and Taiwan do not maintain formal diplomatic ties, due to India’s adherence to a “one China” policy, New Delhi and Taipei use different nomenclatures for their missions. India’s representation in
There are perhaps only a handful of things we actually know with any degree of certainty about the strategic intentions animating the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) elite. One of them is that they plan to conquer Taiwan. Beijing has made the subjugation of Taiwan’s democratic government the granite pillar of its party-state policy, wrapped it in iron, and shined bright lights on it so that everyone knows to avoid collision. Students of introductory-level Chinese politics courses learn that the annexation of Taiwan is a matter of paramount importance to the CCP. So why is it so difficult for policymakers to accept
As an art historian specialized in Taiwanese art history, I appreciate the Taipei Times’ feature, “Taiwan in Time: Private parts not allowed” (July 12, page 8) for showcasing a story about Taiwanese art. Such stories have been ignored in Taiwan for a long time, as the discourses were dominated by Chinese and Western art history. The article proves that Taiwanese art history is fascinating, which my own academic experience can also vouch for. It reminded me of my research on the topic of “art and pornography” two decades ago, so I would like to share some of my knowledge. First,
On Monday last week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that China’s claims in the South China Sea have no basis in international law, and that he did not recognize China’s “nine-dash line.” He also called upon other countries to raise their objections to China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea, and said a 2016 tribunal ruling on the sea against China was legally binding. The South China Sea is a major international seaway linking the Pacific and Indian oceans. It entails the second-busiest sea route in the world, through which more than half of the world’s large