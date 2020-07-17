Singapore’s People’s Action Party (PAP) was returned to power on Friday last week in the 13th general election since independence. The PAP has ruled the city-state with a pragmatic hand since 1959 and brought it forward into modernity.
Singapore has become a model for many developing countries, and a display that political control and liberal economic policies can go hand in hand. However, this model has its limitations.
While winning with 61.24 percent of the votes is indeed a comfortable victory, elections in Singapore must be analyzed within the context of its political system.
The PAP, being the only party to ever rule an independent Singapore, has deeply ingrained itself in the system. Thus, general elections, while inevitably bringing the PAP back into power, are referendums on how Singaporeans view the current state of affairs.
To put the results into perspective, the PAP in 2011 scored its lowest ever result, 60.1 percent. The party’s leadership under Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) apologized for its mistakes and promised to do better.
The 2015 general election saw an upward swing to 69.9 percent, attributed to two major factors: the “feel good” factor of the 50th anniversary of independence and the passing of former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew (李光耀).
It was an emotional year for Singaporeans. Who would not support the party that led the nation through the difficult years of the 20th century?
This year, the PAP called for general elections amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, hoping that the public would be motivated by a “flight to safety,” choosing what is familiar over something new.
The party leadership thought that in times of crisis Singaporeans would not want to rock the boat. Their goal was to achieve a “strong mandate” to bring Singapore out of the COVID-19 crisis.
The results show otherwise. The major opposition parties made significant gains, although only one such party managed to secure seats in parliament.
The Workers’ Party (WP) won 10 of the 93 seats in the legislature, while the newly formed Progress Singapore Party came in third at 10.18 percent, but without any seats.
Unfortunately, polling and surveys, especially of a political nature, are difficult to conduct in Singapore, but it is likely that the electorate swung against the PAP due to dissatisfaction with the national situation.
Prior to COVID-19, issues like income inequality, rising costs of living, and the increase of the Goods and Services Tax were contentious. Many of these issues, exacerbated by COVID-19, remain unresolved.
However, Singapore is no stranger to opposition politics, the “first wave” of oppositional figures emerged in 1984 when J.B. Jeyaretnam of the WP and Chiam See Tong (詹時中) of the Singapore Democratic Party gained seats in parliament.
The “second wave” came in 2011 when five WP candidates were elected.
This year saw the “third wave,” with the highest-ever number of seats awarded to the WP, in a country where opposition parties are heavily controlled.
What the elections have shown is that the people’s will can prevail. Singapore must continue to build a democratic society, not according to the standards of the West, but by its own standards.
This is neither in support of a “democracy” syncretized with so-called “Asian values,” nor is this in support of a controlled democracy. It means that Singapore must establish a democratic culture worthy of being called so — a Singaporean democracy that does not compromise or bastardize the democratic spirit.
The past few years have been tough for democracy in Asia.
Malaysia, having experienced a moment of euphoria after unseating its long- standing ruling party, saw the very coalition that brought down the National Front coalition government fall apart.
Hong Kong, while being familiar with the demise of democracy, is revered by the world and history for the fortitude of its people.
The Philippines last month saw the passage of anti-terror legislation that has raised concerns about curtailing human rights.
Taiwan’s democratic bastion continues to be threatened by China, and yet the people of Taiwan resolutely stand together.
Building democracy requires momentum, trust and fortitude. If the litmus test of a democratic society is how well alternative voices and oppositional parties make their mark, then the opposition in Singapore has succeeded.
It has for decades demonstrated its fortitude and fostered the trust people have invested in them.
The next great task is to maintain momentum. The opposition cannot afford another setback.
Singapore’s democracy, and the democracies of Asia, depends on the survival of alternatives.
Nigel Li is a Singaporean citizen and a student at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.
The US House of Representatives on July 1 passed by unanimous consent a bipartisan bill that would penalize Chinese officials who implement Beijing’s new national security legislation in Hong Kong, as well as banks that do business with them. The following day, the US Senate unanimously passed the bill, which was later sent to the White House, where it awaits US President Donald Trump’s signature. The bill does not spell out what the sanctions would look like and Trump has yet to sign it into law, but Reuters on Thursday last week reported that five major Chinese state lenders are considering
A Briton who has lived in Taiwan for 10 years has gained renown for drawing detailed maps of Taiwanese cities. Artist Tom Rook gained a following in 2013 when a magazine posted an interview with him online. By the next day, the magazine’s post had been shared more than 1,000 times, and Rook’s Facebook page was inundated with comments and friend requests. The Taipei Times first reported on Rook in 2015 (“The accidental illustrator,” Sept. 9, page 12). Rook’s drawings are so special because he looks at cities from a unique perspective, whether he is sketching a 3D streetscape as a 2D
Two and a half years ago, following the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tried to put the highly contentious fight in historical perspective. “Nothing is broken about our democracy... we have big arguments over a lot of important things,” he said. McConnell went on to reference other difficult times, including the emotional 1960s debates over civil rights, where he said the US ultimately came out “in the right place.” This is critical context for American friends in the Pacific. The political turmoil the US is now going through is not so extraordinary.
Although news reports have been dominated by lawmakers’ scheduled review of the qualifications of Control Yuan member nominees and an ensuing vote at the Legislative Yuan this week, two more important issues await their consideration during the extraordinary session: changing the cover of the nation’s passport and adding “Taiwan” motifs to the fuselages of China Airlines (CAL) aircraft. The motions for the changes have an interesting parallel with the nation’s previous efforts to update the cover of the passport by adding the word “Taiwan” in 2003, in that they were both prompted by a pandemic originating in China — SARS in