A study by the Health Promotion Administration released on Monday shows that obesity is on the rise.
It attributed the trend to the prevalence of automated devices such as robot cleaners and washing machines, a lack of activity due to long work hours, and the growing number of food delivery services. One expert cited in the study also points to the pervasiveness of shops selling sugary beverages, which remain popular despite legislation last year requiring shops to advertise the amount of sugar and calories in their drinks.
Ultimately, people are free to choose what they eat and drink, and the amount of physical activity they engage in, but the government can take actions to promote a healthier lifestyle.
An article published by Web site healthline.com on Sept. 21, 2018, suggests a multi-tiered approach, including encouraging meals with fewer calories and “spontaneous exercise,” and promoting healthier diets — starting with school meals for children. Citing Global Obesity Prevention Center executive director Bruce Lee, the article says that such ideas work only if they become a habit.
“This can’t be a part-time thing. You can’t say: ‘As a hobby I’m going to change my nutrition and physical activity,’” the article quotes Lee saying.
This is why the last suggestion — regulating school meals to promote children’s health — is an important place to start. If children grow up eating junk food, not only is their success at school affected, they are also unlikely to ever develop healthy eating habits.
To encourage healthy lifestyles for adults, including regular exercise, the government could work with companies to form initiatives for employees.
For example, as many companies in Taiwan have workplace cafeterias or rent out space to businesses catering to their employees, the government could subsidize companies that offer healthy onsite food choices for workers. For those who cook at home, the government could give tax breaks for submitting itemized receipts showing the purchase of approved items such as fresh produce, or healthy products.
At the same time, it could discourage unhealthy eating and drinking by implementing a “fat tax” or “sugar tax” on products deemed unhealthy, such as sugary beverages and fast food.
Exercise could also be encouraged by subsidizing gym passes for those with workplaces near public gyms, or by funding the installment of gym facilities in office buildings that are not near public gyms. Companies could then be encouraged to — or even mandated to — provide daily exercise breaks.
Because obesity can lead to a wide range of serious illnesses like diabetes and heart diseases, which are taxing for the healthcare system, it is in the interest of the government to encourage healthy lifestyles. A healthy population is more productive and more likely to conceive children — an important issue as Taiwan ages.
Of benefit to the diets of Taiwanese, the nation is a major producer of fruit.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the government made use of the National Health Insurance system to distribute masks through pharmacies. A similar system could be implemented by cooperating with supermarkets or convenience stores, through which the government could allow people to make weekly subsidized purchases of domestically grown fruit.
The government could furthermore help families make healthy dietary decisions by providing free classes on how to cook simple, quick and nutritional dishes. Such classes could be organized by borough wardens, who typically arrange activities for their communities.
Wardens could also be encouraged to arrange hiking trips that would allow community members to see places that they would otherwise not visit.
To combat obesity the government must make implementing a healthy lifestyle easier for people.
Taiwan’s status in the world community is experiencing something really different; it’s being treated like a normal country. And not just a “normal” country, more like a valuable, constructive, democratic and generous country. This is not simply an artifact of Taiwan’s successes in combatting the novel coronavirus. It is a new attitude, weighing Taiwan’s democracy against China’s lack of it. Before I continue, I should apologize to the readers of the Taipei Times. I have not visited Taipei since the opening of the American Institute in Taiwan’s new chancery building in Neihu last year, so I was unprepared for the photograph
At a June 12 news conference held by the Talent Circulation Alliance to announce the release of its white paper for this year, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) emphasized that, in this era of globalization, Taiwan should focus on improving foreign language and digital abilities when cultivating talent, so that it stands out from global competitors. I suggest the government should consider building a professional translation industry. If the public believes that there is a relationship between learning English and national competitiveness, then the nation must consider the social cost of language education. This should be assessed to maximise educational effectiveness: Is
In the face of the COVID-19 crisis, cities around the world are re-evaluating the importance of accessible green spaces for the benefit of public health and well-being. However, Taiwan’s success in containing the virus might impede opportunities to transform its cities into greener, healthier and more resilient places. Urban vegetable gardens have been highlighted by community planners worldwide during this wave of the green-space movement. Such gardens help enhance food security and also mental health, which in turn fosters social resilience in local communities during lockdowns. Since 2015, Taipei has run the “garden city” program, which allocates vacant land for use as
In March 2011, then-US president Barack Obama’s director of national intelligence, James Clapper, told the US Senate Intelligence Committee that, considering both its capabilities and intent, communist China presented “the greatest mortal threat” to the US, followed by Russia. In the ensuing years, in the face of faltering US responses, China expanded and intensified its hostile actions against US interests and values. Consistent with US President Donald Trump’s call for a dramatic new approach, within months of taking office, his administration’s National Security Strategy said of China’s multidimensional assault: “China is using economic inducements and penalties, influence operations ... implied military