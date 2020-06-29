Curbing traffic congestion
By 11am on the day before the extended Dragon Boat Festival holiday, which ended yesterday, the southbound lanes on the Chiang Wei-shui Memorial Freeway (Freeway No. 5) were congested, and the congestion lasted into Thursday, the first day of the holiday. Traveling by bus from Taipei, it took me 3.5 hours to get to Yilan, where I only arrived after midnight.
The government is calling on people to use public transportation, but that is not enough. Most people are too fond of the convenience and flexibility of traveling on their private vehicles. Therefore, in addition to traffic diversion measures aimed at maintaining smooth traffic flow, such as high occupancy vehicle controls, on-ramp controls, toll-free nights, allowing driving on the road shoulder and so on, traffic should be controlled based on the last digit of the vehicle’s registration plate as it is in Beijing, Paris, Seoul and other places.
For example, vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit would be allowed to travel on freeways at the beginning of a holiday, while those with an even digit would have to use alternative routes. At the end of a holiday, even-numbered cars would be allowed to use the freeway, while odd-numbered cars would have to use alternative routes.
This approach would be more readily accepted as it is fair, and it would also reduce suspicions that the government is increasing tolls simply to squeeze more money out of the public.
Traffic congestion wastes huge volumes of fuel, causes air pollution and creates public discontent. Hopefully the government will introduce stricter controls using the odd/even registration number approach and thus achieve its goal of dividing traffic flows and reducing congestion.
Wei Shih-chang
Yilan
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, a brutal war that left more than 75 million dead around the globe. Hostilities ended when the Germans surrendered in May 1945 and the Japanese surrendered in August of the same year. Unfortunately, 75 years later, that war has left a lot of unfinished business, particularly regarding Taiwan. On the European front, the Potsdam Conference (from July 17 to Aug. 2, 1945) marked the official conclusion of the conflict, as the three major powers involved, Britain, the Soviet Union and the US, decided how to administer Germany. All this was
On Tuesday last week, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper published a map of Southeast Asia on the US Department of Defense’s official Twitter account. Beneath the map, Esper wrote: “Partnerships: we continue to build closer relationships with Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Thailand, Australia, the Philippines, Timor-Leste, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Tonga and other Pacific Island nations. We remain committed to a democratic Taiwan.” From the Pentagon’s perspective, within the context of the joint defense of Indo-Pacific nations, Taiwan is a vital strategic location as well as a key area of conflict. Taiwan occupies a core position within the first island
US Senator Josh Hawley introduced his draft Taiwan Defense Act to the Senate on June 11. Like its predecessors — the Taiwan Travel Act and the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative Act in 2018, and the Taiwan Assurance Act last year — decisive majorities in the US House of Representatives and the US Senate are expected to support this bill, making US President Donald Trump’s administration legally obligated to implement it. These laws adopted in the past few years — along with previously existing legislation, such as the Taiwan Relations Act and the “six assurances,” to the extent that
Many observers have been scratching their heads at Beijing’s increasingly frenzied “wolf warrior” diplomacy, with Chinese diplomats competing with one another to direct the most outlandish abuse possible on their host nations. If this were not damaging enough to its reputation in a post-COVID-19 world, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) continues to hone another tool with which to bludgeon unruly foreigners: hostage diplomacy. In December 2018, two Canadians, former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor, were detained by Chinese authorities, just days after Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on