To control the increasing prices of medical materials and to give the public more options when making healthcare decisions, the Ministry of Health and Welfare is to address a controversy over capping out-of-pocket co-payments by improving price transparency. The idea is that price transparency would promote competition and drive down prices.
Growing expenditures on medical materials is not unique to Taiwan. Did other nations solve the problem by implementing price transparency rules?
Imagine someone buying a new car. Since it is at the buyer’s expense, they are concerned about the price, so they gather lots of information, compare vehicles, test drive and make cost analyses.
However, the “market mechanism” for self-financed medical materials offers extremely little space for cost-effective decisionmaking. Medical expertise is needed and there are legal restrictions on advertising. People thus become heavily reliant on the advice of physicians.
So what are the benefits of price transparency?
Medical expenditures in the US are higher than in any other country, and it has long tried to reduce the cost of medical materials through price transparency.
However, according to a 2008 economic analysis on the transparency of medical material pricing in Health Affairs, a well-known journal on medical policy, pricing transparency might on one hand help patients make decisions, but on the other hand facilitates price-fixing among hospitals or device providers, which reduces price competition.
Moreover, because self-financed medical materials might be paid for by insurance companies, patients might not want to know the prices differences.
The analysis concluded that pricing transparency leads to price reductions only when four conditions are met.
First, there are price disclosures. The cost of gathering information is high, but can be reduced by price disclosures.
Second, the disclosed price is the current market price.
Third, there is competition among hospitals. Competitive pressures make hospitals more willing to share the benefits of cost savings with patients.
Fourth, the differences in hospital procurement prices are not mainly decided by procurement volumes.
These conditions might not be met in the context of all medical materials, and price-fixing might increase due to limited availability of certain products and services.
Some countries have strategies similar to the National Health Insurance Administration’s (NHIA) plan. For example, since February, India has been implementing price caps on medical materials, and medical material prices may not increase by more than 10 percent within one year.
India might go even further than the NHIA’s plan and considers regulating margins between wholesale and retail prices of medical materials, restricting it to 30 percent, which led to a US-India trade dispute.
Another example is in the US. Since last year, US hospitals have been required to publish the prices of all medical services on their Web site. Due to the complexity and length of the price lists, one news outlet said that “unless you’re a machine, good luck reading the prices.”
Given these trends, it is necessary to consider whether the main policy concern in Taiwan, a rich nation with universal health insurance coverage, should be to focus on low prices?
Chen Chih-hsiung is a professor and director of National Chiao Tung University’s Institute of Technology Law.
Translated by Lin Lee-kai
Even before taking office, US president-elect Donald Trump signaled to China’s communist government that the old ways of doing business were ending. He shocked Beijing and the US foreign policy establishment when he accepted a congratulatory call from Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and made a dismissive comment about the once-sacrosanct “one China” policy. Since then, the Trump administration has taken unprecedented actions to deepen the US’ security and diplomatic relationship with Taiwan. On a separate but parallel course, the US Congress passed a succession of broadly bipartisan bills further strengthening the US’ moral and diplomatic support for democratic Taiwan in
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, a brutal war that left more than 75 million dead around the globe. Hostilities ended when the Germans surrendered in May 1945 and the Japanese surrendered in August of the same year. Unfortunately, 75 years later, that war has left a lot of unfinished business, particularly regarding Taiwan. On the European front, the Potsdam Conference (from July 17 to Aug. 2, 1945) marked the official conclusion of the conflict, as the three major powers involved, Britain, the Soviet Union and the US, decided how to administer Germany. All this was
On Tuesday last week, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper published a map of Southeast Asia on the US Department of Defense’s official Twitter account. Beneath the map, Esper wrote: “Partnerships: we continue to build closer relationships with Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Thailand, Australia, the Philippines, Timor-Leste, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Tonga and other Pacific Island nations. We remain committed to a democratic Taiwan.” From the Pentagon’s perspective, within the context of the joint defense of Indo-Pacific nations, Taiwan is a vital strategic location as well as a key area of conflict. Taiwan occupies a core position within the first island
US Senator Josh Hawley introduced his draft Taiwan Defense Act to the Senate on June 11. Like its predecessors — the Taiwan Travel Act and the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative Act in 2018, and the Taiwan Assurance Act last year — decisive majorities in the US House of Representatives and the US Senate are expected to support this bill, making US President Donald Trump’s administration legally obligated to implement it. These laws adopted in the past few years — along with previously existing legislation, such as the Taiwan Relations Act and the “six assurances,” to the extent that