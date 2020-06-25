As protesters around the world tear down monuments of slave traders and corporations eliminate brands linked to unpleasant stereotypes, Germany is facing a different purging effort.
Advocates and lawmakers are calling to remove the term “race” from the country’s constitution, saying the term is anachronistic at and fosters racist thinking.
There is an underlying uneasiness that Rasse — the term in German — is a holdover from the Nazis, whose obsession with a superior Aryan race laid the pseudo-scientific foundation for the Holocaust.
The country’s Basic Law, the constitution adopted in 1949 as a direct reaction to the horrors of World War II, states in Article 3 that “no person shall be favored or disfavored because of sex, parentage, race, language, homeland and origin, faith or religious or political opinions.”
“There are no races, there are only humans,” Green party coleader Robert Habeck and Aminata Toure, vice president of the Schleswig-Holstein state legislature, wrote in a joint article for Germany’s daily Tageszeitung. “It’s time we unlearn racism. A strong sign would be to cut the term ‘race’ from the Basic Law.”
The opposition Green party was quickly joined by other parties and the country’s minister of justice, and even German Chancellor Angela Merkel was “open” to the discussion, her spokesman told reporters in a news conference.
The Basic Law, initially thought to be merely provisional, has since become a central pillar of the identity of country where the atrocities of the Nazis made people avoid anything resembling national pride.
Instead, the term Verfassungspatriotismus — constitutional patriotism — emerged and judges have stressed in landmark rulings that the Basic Law with its list of civil rights was Germany’s U-turn answer to Nazism.
Rasse was a central term of Nazi ideology, built on the idea that “real Germans” belong to a superior “Aryan race,” and that Jews, blacks and others, including Sinti, Roma and people of Slavic origin, could be considered inferior.
Germany’s diversity increased after its government invited workers from southern Europe to help build Europe’s strongest economy in the 1950s and 1960s, and wider migration trends also added to the population. Still, the country does not register its residents’ skin color.
In 2018, about 20.8 million people, about one-quarter of the population, had a “migration background,” meaning either the person or one of their parents did not have German citizenship at birth, according to the country’s statistical office. Half of them are now German citizens.
Calls for changes in terminology are not really new. The German Institute for Human Rights, a Berlin-based think tank funded by the government, 10 years ago proposed to replace the term with language that bans racist action.
Some German states followed suit and changed their constitutions. On the federal level, Bundestag in 2012 debated a proposal by the opposition party Die Linke, but did not back the change.
The Initiative Schwarze Menschen in Deutschland, or ISD, an action group for blacks in Germany, in 2015 published an open letter endorsing the change proposal.
“This is less about cutting or not cutting a term, but more about what happens to people,” ISD spokesman Tahir Della said.
“That’s why we want to have language introduced that clearly shows this is about racism and about banning it, and that allows victims to sue,” he added.
Changing the German constitution requires the support of two-thirds of the members of both houses of the legislature. The Basic Law has been amended many times, so if the political will is there, it is not difficult to do.
The use of the term “race” leads to an unsolvable contradiction, as victims of racism are forced to define themselves as belonging to a race and thus to use racist terminology when invoking their rights, said Hendrik Cremer, author of the German Institute for Human Rights’s position paper on the issue.
“The language suggests that there are different races among humans. But only racist theories argue that. In the end, the term promotes racist thinking,” he said.
However, the term “race” is widely used in national and international anti-discrimination law. The EU in 2000 adopted rules to combat racism and the text of the directive uses “race” throughout.
However, the EU also included language in the document, saying it rejects theories that claim there are separate races.
Not everyone shares the call for changing the language.
Race has become a central term of anti-discrimination law internationally, said Cengiz Barkanmaz, a research fellow at the Max Planck Institute for Social Anthropology in Halle, Germany.
The term makes it easier to address discrimination. Changing the language would undermine the coherence of laws that always refer to commonly used social designations as a basis for discrimination, Barkanmaz said.
“I understand the irritations the term causes, especially in Germany. But the Basic Law doesn’t regulate race, instead it bans discrimination on the basis of race,” he said, adding that purging legal texts is a symbolic move and does not really entail real action against racism.
European courts have shown their ability to judge race cases properly and the black community in the US has used term to challenge legal practices that were discriminatory, Barkanmaz said.
Still, the uneasiness with the idea of race is also felt elsewhere.
France eliminated the term from its laws two years ago, and Austria, Sweden and Finland did so earlier, as a reaction to a EU directive.
The Zentralrat der Juden in Deutschland, the association of Jews in Germany, also advocates change.
The authors of the constitution were right to address racism, but their language was shaped by the times and is no longer adequate, Zentralrat president Josef Schuster said in a statement.
“Today, we should avoid the term race when we talk about humans,” Schuster said.
On Monday evening, a violent skirmish between Chinese and Indian troops at their disputed border in the Himalayas ended in the deaths of at least 20 Indian soldiers and an unconfirmed number of casualties on the Chinese side. It is the most serious incident between the two nuclear-armed powers since the 1962 Sino-Indian border war. While many details are still unknown about the incident at more than 4,000m above sea level, early signs indicate that the clash fits a pattern of Beijing’s increasingly aggressive expansionism in the region — which should also concern policymakers in Taiwan. According to reports by Indian broadcaster
Even before taking office, US president-elect Donald Trump signaled to China’s communist government that the old ways of doing business were ending. He shocked Beijing and the US foreign policy establishment when he accepted a congratulatory call from Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and made a dismissive comment about the once-sacrosanct “one China” policy. Since then, the Trump administration has taken unprecedented actions to deepen the US’ security and diplomatic relationship with Taiwan. On a separate but parallel course, the US Congress passed a succession of broadly bipartisan bills further strengthening the US’ moral and diplomatic support for democratic Taiwan in
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, a brutal war that left more than 75 million dead around the globe. Hostilities ended when the Germans surrendered in May 1945 and the Japanese surrendered in August of the same year. Unfortunately, 75 years later, that war has left a lot of unfinished business, particularly regarding Taiwan. On the European front, the Potsdam Conference (from July 17 to Aug. 2, 1945) marked the official conclusion of the conflict, as the three major powers involved, Britain, the Soviet Union and the US, decided how to administer Germany. All this was
Taiwan’s sovereignty has become an issue of global importance courtesy of Beijing for its impatience toward Hong Kong’s autonomy and its dubious role in the birth and spread of COVID-19. The novel coronavirus has engulfed the world and experts have deemed it the costliest pandemic in the past 100 years, in terms of loss of human life and economic damage. Its toll on Taiwan has been relatively minor so far, with seven deaths and a slightly muted economy that never entered a recession like in many other nations. This is in spite of Taiwan being a WHO outcast for at least four