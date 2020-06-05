China’s National People’s Congress has approved a plan to create national security legislation for Hong Kong, circumventing the territory’s Legislative Council to install its own national security apparatus in the former British colony.
This move would place severe restrictions on the freedoms of Hong Kongers and gut Hong Kong’s Basic Law, signaling the death knell of the “one country, two systems” model. Given the rapidly evolving situation, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) must respond promptly.
Hong Kong has long played a major role in cross-strait relations.
Early on, when still a British colony, it was a battleground for the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), most Hong Kongers at the time being very clear about which side legitimately represented China.
British Hong Kong balanced the pro-communist and pro-nationalist forces within the colony.
Hong Kongers have been watching Taiwan for years, keen to follow the differences in trajectories of politico-economic developments in Taiwan and China.
Especially at the time when China was still closed to the outside world, Hong Kong was regarded as a window into what was happening in China. It was a role greatly facilitated by British Hong Kong’s emphasis on economic deregulation and the creation of a prosperous society governed by the rule of law.
However, shortly after the UK and China signed the Sino-British Joint Declaration in 1984 confirming that the colony would be handed back to China in 1997, an international crisis of confidence started to unfold. Beijing’s brutal suppression of the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989 was a huge blow to Hong Kongers’ confidence.
In an effort to stabilize the situation in the territory, then-Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平) met with Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠) and gave him assurances that Beijing would keep its promise to maintain the “one country, two systems” model, saying that the Chinese policy toward Hong Kong would not change for 50 years, and that there was no reason even to change it after that.
Given the special status of Hong Kong and Macau, in April 1997, just prior to the handover, Taiwan promulgated the Act Governing Relations With Hong Kong and Macau (香港澳門關係條例).
The person commissioned by the government to create this set of laws and regulations was none other than Tsai, when she was in academia.
Hong Kong and Macau were defined as different from “special areas” in other regions of China, giving additional space to Taiwan’s relations with both territories.
Taiwan has been more deregulated and open in terms of cultural, educational and economic exchanges, as well as immigration regulations, toward the territories, and for a period Hong Kong played a role in indirect trade across the Taiwan Strait.
It was Hong Kong and Macau’s status being distinct from China that allowed this.
However, since Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) took the reins of power, the absorption and Sinicization of Hong Kong and Macau have accelerated.
This does not only have severe implications for the rule of law and human rights in Hong Kong, it also causes Hong Kong’s political system to gradually resemble more closely that of China, and even the quantity of trade with Hong Kong has gradually been surpassed by that of other major cities in China.
What was once an international financial center has descended into a transfer center for the capital and assets of the Chinese authorities, and corrupt players exploiting lower regulatory barriers, enabling Hong Kong capital, businesses and citizens to undertake political and economic infiltration abroad.
Taiwan has also seen examples of this problem over the past few years. People from Hong Kong and Macau are free to come to Taiwan for tourism or business with just a landing visa. This attracts Hong Kongers to Taiwan, but is not without its problems.
People such as singer and actor Denise Ho (何韻詩), Causeway Bay Books manager Lam Wing-kei (林榮基) and democracy advocate Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) have been spattered with paint or otherwise assaulted in Taiwan, while young Hong Kongers supporting the democracy movement in the territory have been surveilled while in Taiwan.
It is suspected that the Hong Kong and Chinese authorities have been behind this.
Hence, Taiwan has become an extended battlefield for Hong Kongers acting against other Hong Kongers, exploiting the convenience of the landing visa.
China Innovation Investment executive director Xiang Xin (向心) and his wife, the company’s acting director Kung Ching (龔青), who were shuttling back and forth between Taiwan and Hong Kong using passports issued by Hong Kong authorities, came under suspicion due to their involvement in the case of self-professed Chinese spy William Wang Liqiang (王立強).
The situation in Hong Kong is not just changing, it has already gone through a qualitative change. In 2014, just after Xi became CCP general secretary, China’s State Council issued a white paper on the “one country, two systems” model, saying that “the high degree of autonomy in Hong Kong is not full autonomy, nor a decentralized power, it is the power to run local affairs as authorized by the central leadership.”
When Beijing declared that it has jurisdiction over Hong Kong, a position strengthened over the subsequent years under Xi and culminating in the new national security legislation, it is clear that the so-called “high degree of autonomy” the territory once enjoyed is now dead in the water.
In response to the drastic changes happening in Hong Kong, and to ensure that national security and national interests are not jeopardized, Tsai said that the government might act according to Article 60 of the act, which states that “should any change occur in the situation of Hong Kong or Macau ... the Executive Yuan may request the president to order suspension of the application of all or part” of the legislation.
This is necessary, because as soon as Hong Kong ceases to be distinct from China, the special status that it enjoys would be open to exploitation by Beijing. This would pose a threat to Taiwan and to the world.
US President Donald Trump has announced that he is considering sanctions, and the US Department of State has announced that it has reassessed Hong Kong’s status, and would no longer be treating it as an independent customs territory from China. Taiwan should follow suit.
The government has several options on how to proceed with the act. It could amend it, scrap it altogether, replace it or place exchanges between Taiwan and Hong Kong under the Act Governing the Relations Between the Peoples of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (兩岸人民關係條例).
Whatever option it chooses, it must also cover the Hong Kongers who would seek help from Taipei. This would include reinforcing and extending supporting measures to help them obtain residential status, seek education or jobs, and to settle in Taiwan.
Hong Kong, once known as the “Pearl of the Orient,” possesses plentiful international finance skills and talent, and to deal with a possible exodus from Hong Kong, the government must expedite the regulations and measures governing exchanges between Taiwan and Hong Kong.
This is not for the purpose of cutting ties with Hong Kongers, it is about seizing the opportunity to create the maximum possible space in terms of security, human rights and economic development.
Translated by Paul Cooper
French firm DCI-DESCO in April won a bid to upgrade Taiwan’s Lafayette frigates, which has strained ties between China and France. In 1991, France sold Taiwan six Lafayette frigates and in 1992 sold it 60 Mirage 2000 fighter jets. To prevent arms sales between the nations, China negotiated an agreement with France and in 1994 in a joint statement, France promised that there would be no future arms sales to Taiwan. From China’s point of view, the DCI-DESCO deal constitutes a breach of the agreement, but the French stance is that it is not selling Taiwan new weapons, but instead providing a
Chung Yuan ChristiaN University is clearly in bed with the People’s Republic of China. This can be the only explanation why the school’s authorities have done their utmost to shield a student, who lodged a complaint against an associate professor, and then used thuggish tactics to compel the teacher to issue two separate apologies to China. The original complaint, filed by an unnamed Chinese student, was for remarks by associate professor Chao Ming-wei (招名威) during a class on the origin of COVID-19. A second complaint was filed by the same student after Chao, during an apology, stated that he was a
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in her inaugural address on May 20 firmly said: “We will not accept the Beijing authorities’ use of ‘one country, two systems’ to downgrade Taiwan and undermine the cross-strait status quo.” The Chinese government was not too happy, and later that day, an opinion piece on the Web site of China’s state broadcaster China Central Television said: “While Tsai’s first inaugural address four years ago was read by Beijing as an ‘unfinished answer sheet,’ the one she presented this time was even more below-par.” Speaking to the China Review News Agency, Shanghai Institutes for International Studies vice president
During my twenty-two years in the US Senate, I became a student of Taiwan and its history. I was chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific and International Cybersecurity Policy, and have made at least 25 trips to Taiwan and have been invited as an observer to two of the nation’s presidential elections. Taiwan’s continuous economic miracle has seen the nation transition from a mixed agricultural-industrial society at the end of Japan’s 50 years of jurisdiction to today’s economic powerhouse, unmatched by most nations of the world. Just as outstanding has been Taiwan’s decades of resistance and