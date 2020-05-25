Devaluation of HK residency
In the old days, being a Hong Konger was a symbolic identity people looked up to.
According to the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI), Hong Kong ranked in the top three most competitive financial markets worldwide, and was best known for its liquidity, transparency, stability and effective regulatory standards.
Hong Kong had been named one of the safest cities globally, based on personal, digital, health and infrastructure security.
My hometown was a then autonomous territory, where there was a minimal degree of Beijing’s political, legal intervention and local residents had been enjoying a maximized and elite level of civil liberties and human capital development respectively.
However, in recent years, Hong Kongers have awakened to the fact that our citizenship might no longer be as good as it was.
Since the handover, Hong Kong has topped the global priciest cities ranking. The local housing index has doubled.
Here housing index refers to the Centa-City Index (CCI). The index reflects secondary private residential property price for a referring month based on formal sale and purchase date.
Despite the world-leading living costs, Hong Kongers are enjoying by far lower rates of positive real salary changes than neighboring emerging economies, including Vietnam and Thailand, and leading Asian economies, such as China and Singapore.
The 1.4 percent real salary growth in Hong Kong for this year was, at large, lower than the average growth rate (3.2 percent) in the Asia-Pacific region.
The educational and linguistic competitiveness Hong Kongers used to be proud of has been weakening, sharply.
According to the 2018 Global Partnership for Education table, tertiary education rates and overall quality of education, Hong Kong was absent from the top 10.
The latest Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s Programme for International Student Assessment survey, which evaluates the quality, equity and efficiency of school systems, indicated that Singapore bypassed Hong Kong and topped the list in Asia, and even in the world.
Ironically, the self-positioned Asia’s world city of China performed worse in English than developed and developing neighboring Asian populations, according to the latest English Proficiency Index.
These advanced economies include Singapore and South Korea, and developing economies include Malaysia, the Philippines and India.
The Causeway Bay Books disappearances five years ago, when five owners and staff of the store that sold books critical of the Chinese Communist Party were kidnapped by Chinese agents — from Thailand, Hong Kong and mainland China — followed by the recent imprisonment of pro-democracy advocates who initiated the “Umbrella movement” and the proposal last year and extradition bill have demonstrated Beijing’s rapidly escalating intervention in Hong Kong’s legal system and its political autonomy.
The socio-political unrest in the past 12 months has resulted in the deterioration of mental health among Hong Kongers to the worst level in eight years, with 41 percent of respondents in a survey published late last year on the territory’s happiness levels and mental health saying that their mental health had been negatively affected by the unrest.
The mental health crisis in the territory demonstrates its decreasing livability, and is a bad sign for Hong Kongers.
It is noteworthy that Hong Kong’s financial market dropped out of the top three in this year’s GFCI, primarily due to the socio-political unrest. The continual, entrenched public resentment against the Hong Kong government and Beijing hints that the unrest may resume once the COVID-19 pandemic is contained in the territory.
Having a Hong Kong passport is no longer as desirable as before. From a holistic perspective, Hong Kong has been losing its overall competitiveness, while that of Singapore, major Chinese cities and others are either bypassing it or gaining ground.
Nowadays, I rarely hear people referring to my hometown as the Pearl of the Orient. Instead, it is a city of multifaceted crises.
Jason Hung
London
An article on the Nature magazine Web site reports that 22 scientists last month wrote to the daily Dagens Nyheter criticizing Sweden’s no-lockdown response to COVID-19. However, evidence-based analysis shows that a lockdown is not a one-size-fits-all strategy and Sweden is showing the world a sustainable way for everybody to fearlessly live with the virus, which is an inevitable situation that everyone must face and accept for a while. The biggest myth about lockdowns is that they are the only solution when an epidemic worsens. A lockdown is a measure to cordon off a seriously affected area so that people in
EDITORIAL CARTOON
US President Donald Trump’s administration is carrying out a new US campaign to support Taiwan’s inclusion in the WHO, but this diplomatic effort lacks a critical counter to China’s “Big Lie” about its representation of Taiwan at the UN. As the US Congress has urged for many years, strong US leadership to support Taiwan in international organizations is long overdue. The US and other countries are praising the democratic “Taiwan model” in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the global interests of truth and transparency. The campaign is commendable. Even US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo publicly called for Taiwan’s inclusion in
On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) spoke during the opening ceremony of this year’s World Health Assembly (WHA). For the first time in the assembly’s history, attendees, including Xi, had to dial in virtually. Xi made no acknowledgement of the Chinese government’s role in causing the COVID-19 pandemic, nor was there any meaningful apology. Instead, he painted China as a benign force for good and a friend to all nations. Except Taiwan, of course. The address was a reheated version of the speech Xi gave at the 2017 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Xi again attempted to step into the