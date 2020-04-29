Since the previous pandemics — the Marseille plague in 1720, Asiatic cholera in 1820, Spanish flu in 1918 — modern medicine has advanced to the level of gene and cell therapy, and with early preparation could easily prevent many deaths — as Taiwan has done with COVID-19. However, the lack of freedom of expression in China and political calculation on the part of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to deny, delay and deceive about the virus’ origin and risks of human-to-human transmission, resulted in the loss of precious time to prevent its spread. The world has suffered tremendously from the COVID-19
During a dengue fever outbreak in July last year, Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) climbed a banyan tree and declared that holes containing stagnant water should be patched up. It was an obvious photo opportunity that was much ridiculed at the time. Apparently, the objective was to show Han as a dynamic mayor personally orchestrating the city’s efforts to contain the fever, but the photograph takes on a new metaphorical value in the days leading up to his June 6 recall vote: Han in the banyan now looks like a man fleeing baying hounds. All the signs point to the
Totally out of the blue, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus — unbefitting of his position — on April 8 started smearing Taiwan at a news conference, falsely accusing the nation of racial discrimination. People with a clear understanding of the situation know that Tedros’ accusation was aimed at shifting the pressure arising from US President Donald Trump harsh criticism that the WHO is only capable of pleasing China, which led to the early spread of COVID-19, onto Taiwan. Moreover, bringing up accusations of racial discrimination could effectively slash confidence in Trump among African Americans ahead of the US presidential election, thus giving
Before beginning, we would like to offer an observation: by typing “countries with republic in their name” into a Google search, a list of about 130 countries prefaced by “republic” are displayed, of which there is a “People’s Republic of China” (PRC), but no “Republic of China.” Apparently, “Republic of China” is persona non grata in cyberspace, begging the question of its existence in physical space as far as the world at large is concerned. The Henley Passport Index ranks countries according to travel freedoms for their citizens in countries they visit. Taiwan’s passport is ranked 32nd out of 195 countries in